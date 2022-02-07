Some Southern Illinois schools lift mask requirements as judge blocks mandate

For the first time in months, Isaiah Duckworth went to school Monday without a face mask.

All across the state and region, students in Illinois public schools including the Duckworth, a Carbondale Community High School junior, were not required to wear face coverings at school following a temporary restraining order against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

In response to a lawsuit filed by teachers and parents, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday ruled that the governor did not have the authority to issue the mandate as well as one that required vaccinations for school employees.

The ruling directly impacts the 146 Illinois school districts named in the lawsuit filed by parents. The judge declined to give the suit class certification which potentially could have made the ruling applicable for all districts. However, in a foot note to the decision, Judge Grischow indicated that she had declared the emergency rules at issue from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education void.

“Thus, non-named Plaintiffs and School Districts throughout this State may govern themselves accordingly,” she wrote.

The governor decried the decision and quickly urged Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to appeal.

In Southern Illinois, the ruling left school districts scrambling to interpret the decision.

“I think you could put ten lawyers in the room looking at this and probably get ten different and varying opinions,” said Herrin Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson. “Working with our board president, the union and administration, we looked to see if the restraining order applies to us. It’s not a class action, so it does not, but if you look at the footnotes, it does render some of these things null and void.”

Given that analysis, Wilson’s district chose to relax mask requirements – at least for the time being.

“We are ‘mask recommended’ right now,” he said, adding that the district would not be enforcing mask-wearing, but will continue to follow other mitigation efforts including social distancing.

“We’re not trying to make a political statement, defy the governor or make a scene; we’re trying to do what we feel is right for us right now,” he said.

Wilson said he visited all of the district’s school buildings Monday morning.

“I saw a mix. There were teachers and students both with and without masks,” he said. “Either way, we are going to support them.”

Other area districts including Carbondale Community High School District No. 165, Marion Unit District No. 2, Carterville Unit School District No. 5, Goreville Community Unit School District No. 1 and more also relaxed their mask policies.

“As a result of the ruling, effective immediately, Unit #2 will change to a mask ‘optional’ policy for students and staff, cease close contact exclusions and cease mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff,” the Marion district posted on its Facebook page Sunday.

Goreville School Superintendent Steve Webb posted on his district’s social media page: “…masks are again optional in schools, per the ruling and until further notice. However, masks are still federally mandated on all public transportation including a bus…your child may wear a mask in school if you so choose.”

In their statements, most of the districts indicated that policies are subject to change depending on appeals to the ruling.

Other area districts including Elverado Community Unit School District No. 196 and Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 chose not to change their protocols and will continue to require students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Elverado district said it “prefers to be prudent” and would continue with the existing mask rules.

“The Elverado Board of Education and administration are trying to balance what is best for students and staff,” the post said.

Carbondale Elementary School District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis wrote in a letter emailed to parents Sunday evening, “The judge ruled that her decision only applies to the specific students, staff and districts named in the lawsuit.”

She explained since the district was not party to the suit, the restraining order did not apply to her schools and students.

“We will continue to keep our community’s safety and the best learning environment possible as our priorities,” she wrote.

