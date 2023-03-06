Southeastern Illinois College is bringing back it’s cosmetology program with Audra Damron of Paducah as the instructor. The program has been on a one-year hiatus.
Audra Damron has been hired to teach cosmetology courses at Southeastern Illinos College.
Provided
In a media release, the college said the program offers hands-on training in all aspects of cosmetology including hair care, manicures, pedicures, makeup, facials as well as office management and internship opportunities. The program meets licensure requirements in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee.
Damron has 35 years of experience in cosmetology and has been teaching for 15 years. Registration for the fall semester begins March 27.
Flooding in Big Muddy River in Murphysboro, IL. Video by Roger Pierson
Close
Water Over Roadway
A sign warns motorists of the pending dangers of water over the roadway in Cambria after Thursday night's rain left the region in a flash flood watch for hours.
Spray
Motorists should be cautious about road hazards such as hydroplaning where low-lying land allows for water on the roadway. It is best to slow down and take it easy over wet or flooded roads.
Water over road.jpg
The Herrin reservoir spills over onto Grand Road on Friday after a storm dropped 3.45 inches of rain overnight.
Front Yard Creek.jpg
A residence in Carterville has a creek form in the front yard after the rainstorm on Friday.
Front Yard Lake.jpg
What looks like a small lake sits in the front yard of a home in the country of Williamson county on Friday after a massive storm swept through the area.
Herrin Residential Flooding.jpg
A picturesque Herrin neighborhood flooded on Friday after a rainstorm dropped several inches over Thursday night.
Residential Under Construction Under Water.jpg
A residential construction site sits in water after Thursday night's storm.
Runoff.jpg
A surging stormwater runoff flows through a Carterville neighborhood Friday afternoon. Drainage into lower lands will continue for days after such a large rainstorm.
Stop.jpg
A Cambria neighborhood flooded on Friday.
Water Over Roadway
A sign warns motorists of the pending dangers of water over the roadway in Cambria after Thursday night's rain left the region in a flash flood watch for hours.
Spray
Motorists should be cautious about road hazards such as hydroplaning where low-lying land allows for water on the roadway. It is best to slow down and take it easy over wet or flooded roads.
Water over road.jpg
The Herrin reservoir spills over onto Grand Road on Friday after a storm dropped 3.45 inches of rain overnight.
Front Yard Creek.jpg
A residence in Carterville has a creek form in the front yard after the rainstorm on Friday.
Front Yard Lake.jpg
What looks like a small lake sits in the front yard of a home in the country of Williamson county on Friday after a massive storm swept through the area.
Herrin Residential Flooding.jpg
A picturesque Herrin neighborhood flooded on Friday after a rainstorm dropped several inches over Thursday night.
Residential Under Construction Under Water.jpg
A residential construction site sits in water after Thursday night's storm.
Runoff.jpg
A surging stormwater runoff flows through a Carterville neighborhood Friday afternoon. Drainage into lower lands will continue for days after such a large rainstorm.
Stop.jpg
A Cambria neighborhood flooded on Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.