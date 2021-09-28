Southeastern Illinois College gets $2.2M to help student success

A $2.2 million federal grant aims to improve student success at Southeastern Illinois College using academic coaches and creative learning enhancement initiatives. The Department of Education grant will be disbursed over a five year period.

“This grant is a phenomenal gift to come at a time when we are building back enrollment after the COVID-19 shutdown last year and so many students are struggling after a year of remote learning in high schools last year,” said SIC President Jonah Rice.

“This five-year grant allows us to enhance student success through academic coaches who will engage students who may need more encouragement, access to learning support, financial support or even life skills support.”

Karen Weiss, vice-president of academics at SIC was the grant project lead assigned by Rice, and she received word of the award Monday.

“Our team here at SIC tried for this award in the past and narrowly missed out last time, but we modified a few of our initiatives and here we are—scoring a win for students with this grant,” she said.

College officials will begin to fill four full-time positions that come with the grant including a project director, as well as a success coach and a technology specialist who will track all the progress of students benefitting from the grant.

Rice said the grant also includes funds to modify workspaces to improve student experiences.

The added benefit in the grant is a set-aside portion of funds to potentially match dollar-to-dollar additional money raised by the SIC Foundation for the college’s endowment funds.

“We will be reaching out to our community and I know they will come through like they did the last time we were awarded one of these grants when I started my presidency,” Rice said. “We will have some special events and activities planned in the coming years to help achieve our goal of raising $250,000 or more for that dollar match program.”

