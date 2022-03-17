 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeastern Illinois College wins state and international speech tournaments

Southeastern Illinois College Forensic team

Southeastern Illinois College's state champion forensic team members are (from left) Isaiah Francis, Jenkin Naas, Omari Jackson, Trey Murphy, Landon Gates, Noah Devous, and Haley Rice.

Southeastern Illinois College’s speech and debate team continues to dominate high-level forensic competitions, winning two prestigious titles in recent weeks.

The team won the two-year college division at the Illinois Intercollegiate Forensic Association’s state championship meet on March 5, winning both the team individual events category and taking second in the team debate competition in the virtual competition.

“Our team has invested literally hundreds of hours in their events and in their teammates’ events,” SIC Director of Forensics Jenny Billman said. “To perform well in a deeply talented state means a lot to us.”

Jenny Billman said her goal with both competitions was not to win, but to have her team do well.

Just ten days later, the team was recognized as the top community college squad at the International Forensics Association’s 32nd Annual Speech and Debate Tournament.

“We really just wanted the students to do their best, have a good time and let the chips fall,” she said.

Team members Haley Rice of Stonefort, Isaiah Francis of Marion, Landon Gates of Harrisburg, Jenkin Naas of Harrisburg and Trey Murphy of Benton all won their individual events at the state tournament. Omari Jackson of Mount Vernon won a second-place award and two fourths. Noah Devous of Equality placed second and fourth in events.

Gates was named international tournament champion in informative speaking.

SIC will serve as host for the upcoming national tournament held during the first week of April in St. Louis. The team enters the competition as the defending national champion.

“We have a much smaller team this year, so this has a little different feel to it,” Billman said. “What our team lacks in quantity, we make up for in quality. We have really strong speakers. I think we’re going to have a lot of really strong people.”

Regardless of outcome, she said the squad is looking forward to the St. Louis tournament.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s going to be really special to host,” she said. “Plus, this tournament will be back in-person.”

Southeastern Illinois College has won the national championship three times since 1985 and has placed in the top four in 26 of the last 36 years. Joh Corum and Paul Cummins also serve as team coaches.

“SIC’s speech and debate team has produced more state and national championships than any other college team I know of in the region,” said SIC President Jonah Rice. “The board and I couldn’t be more pleased with the team upholding our tradition of using local talent to put Southern Illinois on the map year after year with wins like this.”

