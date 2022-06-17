Southeastern Illinois Colleges' Gates wins statewide essay contest

Landon Gates of Harrisburg, a recent Southeastern Illinois College graduate, won the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Paul Simon Essay contest for his description of how community college has helped him pursue an engineering career path to solve “complex challenges with real-world rewards and impact.”

Gates, an electrical engineering major graduated from SIC in May. He will attend the University of Southern Indiana in the fall. He accepted the award at the ICCTA’s annual awards luncheon, June 10 in Chicago. He is just the second state winner from Southeastern Illinois College since the contest began in 1990.

Kim Martin, math instructor at SIC said Gates applied critical thinking and logic to his coursework.

“Always working to understand the ‘why’ of all the mathematics he was learning, not just the ‘how,’ this natural collaborator regularly sought out additional related topics to study and discuss. All these habits will take him as far as he chooses to go in electrical engineering and in other endeavors he will undoubtedly pursue,” Martin said.

Gates earned the June Rice Malan Mathematics award for the highest performance in the sequence of Calculus I, Calculus II, and Calculus III. Additionally, he received the Catherine Oldham Memorial Scholarship Award for forensics, given only occasionally to a speech team member who shows the best qualities of leadership and team spirit.

Gates also is a graduate of Harrisburg High School.

