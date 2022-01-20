Southeastern Illinois program preps high schoolers for what comes next

High school students are getting a head start on college and adult life through ACE, a dual-credit program offered by Southeastern Illinois College.

Short for Accelerated College Experience, the program was designed to give academically talented students from area high schools a leg up on the college application and scholarship process through service projects, communications training and specialized test preparation.

Nineteen students from eight high schools in the SIC district on the eastern side of the region participated in the first-ever, semester-long ACE program that concluded in December. The students were selected based on an application as well as GPA and standardized test scores.

During the Tuesday evening classes during which students earned both high school and college credits, students learned the ins and outs of applying to colleges and for scholarships, did community service activities to bolster their applications and learned about written and verbal communication.

They also built a sense of community.

“It was great to interact with all of these high school students together. You would think that they come from all of these different high schools and they wouldn’t know each other, but they all have competed with each other in things like FFA or other programs and clubs and they know of each other. Here, the interesting thing was they got to see each other in a different perspective and become friends,” explained Rachel Parish, high school recruiter and dual credit coordinator at SIC. Parish taught the class along with John Corum.

Parish said an emphasis of the program was to help outstanding students apply to colleges – even if they had no plans to attend SIC.

“I think the main goal for many of these students is to attend a university,” she explained. “Some said they didn’t really know what they wanted to do post-high school, so we brought in guest speakers from different majors to give them some ideas about the different career opportunities out there.”

ACE participants also participated in a variety of service activities – “Getting their community service hours,” Parish said – including working at food banks, cleaning up public spaces and more.

She added that the ACE program also gave the students a good introduction to being in a larger setting.

“Most of the schools in our district are very rural, so I think this will help them know what to expect when they go on to that next level,” she said. “Our goal is to prepare them for things beyond the classroom.”

