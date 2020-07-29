Southeastern Illinois seeing 'concerning' spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Because of that, the hospital announced Wednesday that it is extending hours at its “respiratory tent” to accommodate more patients. The tent, placed outside the hospital, is used to triage patients who have symptoms related to COVID-19. People wait in their car for their appointments, and then can be tested and seen by a provider at the same time, Harms said. Weekday hours were expanded to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend hours remain the same: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ferrell Hospital also operates a respiratory tent in Carmi, but Harms said hours remain the same there at this time as there has not been the same degree of demand for service there as at the Eldorado facility.

Citing concern over growing cases, Harrisburg recently closed its City Hall to the public. Mayor John McPeek said there’s no timeline on when the government building will reopen, but he thought it was the best decision “until this settles down a little bit.” Water billing staff continue to work in the office, but are taking payments by phone or in-person on a one-on-one basis by meeting customers at the door.