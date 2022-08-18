 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern 7 WIC Program receives mini-grant to increase breastfeeding education
Southern 7 WIC Program receives mini-grant to increase breastfeeding education

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC), offered through Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD), received a mini-grant from the Southern Illinois Breastfeeding Coalition to help increase breastfeeding education to new breastfeeding mothers enrolled in the WIC program.

Shot of a young woman breastfeeding her baby girl on the sofa at home

The award was presented to Southern 7 to promote World Breastfeeding Week, which was Aug. 1–7 and kicks off Breastfeeding Month. The 2022 theme is “Step up for Breastfeeding Education and Support.”

For a limited time, new breastfeeding mothers who enroll in WIC through Southern 7 will receive a gift bag that includes a magnet with breast milk storage information and S7HD WIC contact information, a “Breastfeeding Happy, Breastfeeding Strong” pen, and a “What to Expect the First Year” pocket reference, also with contact information. These gifts are to congratulate and encourage new mothers on their breastfeeding journey, while offering the support they need.

Shawna Rhine, outreach coordinator for Southern 7, said breastfeeding, for women who are able, can help protect babies from short and long term illness and is good for mothers, too. Research shows that breastfeeding can lower the incident of asthma, type 1 diabetes, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Breastfed babies have fewer ear infections and throat infections.

“It’s just an all-around good food for your infant,” Rhine said.

She said they always suggest new moms talk to their doctors about the best way to feed their infants. Moms can call Southern 7 Health Department to talk to a peer counselor who can help them through their breastfeeding journey.

This grant was awarded as Southern 7 resumes in-building, first-time visits for new mothers and their families.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19 restrictions nearly two years ago, Southern 7 WIC nurses have either had to meet families over the phone or curbside,” said Hillary Meisenheimer, assistant program manager for Maternal Child Health. “We’re looking forward to meeting our new families in our clinic office once again.”

WIC is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides federal grants to states to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating and referrals to health care. WIC is available at each S7HD Public Health Clinic.

To find out if you qualify for WIC through Southern 7 Health Department, call 618-634-2297 or visit them online at www.southern7.org, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/S7WIC, and through the Southern 7 App.

