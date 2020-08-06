Southern Five Regional Planning receives nearly $400k grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission in Ullin has received a federal grant to assist with economic recovery activities.

The agency will use its nearly $400,000 grant to hire additional staff to provide specialized assistance to communities and businesses to help them prepare for, and become more resilient to, future economic crises, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s office.

Bost’s office announced the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant on Wednesday. It comes via the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, from a pool of money earmarked for economic development districts to update their economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Bost said that Southern Illinois’ small businesses have been “hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown.” The grant funding, he said, will provide “vitally important resources so that they can continue helping local businesses and communities respond to and recover from this pandemic.”

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.