You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Five Regional Planning receives nearly $400k grant
0 comments
Region

Southern Five Regional Planning receives nearly $400k grant

{{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission in Ullin has received a federal grant to assist with economic recovery activities.

The agency will use its nearly $400,000 grant to hire additional staff to provide specialized assistance to communities and businesses to help them prepare for, and become more resilient to, future economic crises, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s office.

Bost’s office announced the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant on Wednesday. It comes via the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, from a pool of money earmarked for economic development districts to update their economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Bost said that Southern Illinois’ small businesses have been “hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown.” The grant funding, he said, will provide “vitally important resources so that they can continue helping local businesses and communities respond to and recover from this pandemic.”

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amirah Marie Jones
Obituaries

Amirah Marie Jones

JOHNSTON CITY — Amirah Marie Jones, 8, passed away at 4:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her family home in the arms of her mother surrounded …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News