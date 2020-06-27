Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Frank W. Owen Sr.
Obituaries

Frank W. Owen Sr.

CARBONDALE — Frank W. Owen Sr. passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, in West Frankfort, to C.E. Owen and Celeste…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department