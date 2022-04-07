Southern Illinois animal shelters are filling up with unwanted dogs, cats

MURPHYSBORO — Many animal shelters across Southern Illinois are filled to the brim with unwanted dogs and cats.

Since summer 2020, dogs and cats have been entering shelters — and many of them are not being adopted out. That's led to a clog in the shelter system, according to Rachel Lee, assistant manager and rescue/foster coordinator for the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

“I have never seen so many stray dogs in my life,” Lee said. “I don't know if it's a situation of people during COVID were staying inside and going to the vet less or there were a lot of accidental litters, or what ... but this has been just insane how many stray dogs have come in. Just a lot of dogs coming in and not a lot of dogs being adopted.”

The HSSI is the only open-access facility in Jackson County and many other Southern Illinois counties.

Open access means that they do not turn away any animal brought to them.

They are also the stray holding facility for animal control facilities for Jackson County, Murphysboro and Carbondale.

The HSSI takes in approximately 3,000 animals a year but much like many other shelters, adoptions have declined this year.

St. Francis Care has adopted out 137 dogs since Jan. 1, a decrease from the 172 adopted by the same time last year and 200 the year before that, according to Diane Daugherty, president of the Board of Directors of St. Francis.

Daugherty believes people are returning back to work with financial uncertainty.

Lee agreed when talking about the decline in adoptions.

“I know at the start of the pandemic when everyone started working from home, there were stimulus checks,” Lee said. “We were having like really high adoption rates. But then of course right now everyone's budget is pretty tight. People may not have time or can't afford a new pet. We have definitely seen a decrease in adoptions.”

One of the largest issues with the dropped off or unhomed dogs in the area are fighting rings, according to Daugherty.

“We’ll get in bait dogs every once in a while,” Daugherty said. “A bait dog is where they filed their teeth down so they can't hurt the fighter, and that dog just gets the crap beat out of him to train the dog to fight. So that happens and it just makes me sick.”

Another issue is local backyard breeders.

“We’ve got just backyard breeders,” Daugherty said. “You get a female dog and somebody’s got a male dog, so they get them hooked up. So they can have puppies and sell them on Facebook. That is my biggest pet peeve right now ... the other day, we had a little pitbull that was found in a garbage sack with his siblings, and he was the only one still alive. This was in Saline County.”

Another big issue is owners not microchipping their dog. That helps return escaped or lost dogs to their families, Lee said.

However, dogs are not the only issue in the area as feral cats are also a serious problem.

“Feral cats are not unique to our region because cats can have four litters a year,” Daugherty said. “They can have their first litter at three months old. There's just so much inbreeding. You get a feral pet cat population of two cats, and pretty soon, that population is 40 cats. Then it's 80. Then it's 100.”

To help with the feral population it is encouraged to catch, spay/neuter and then release the cat back into their colony so more do not fill in the missing cat’s place, according to Lee.

“A lot of people will just trap feral cats and bring them to us, but that doesn't actually solve the problem,” Lee said. “For every feral cat you trap and bring in, like three to five more cats take their place because they can no longer protect their territory.”

Despite the difficulties that the shelters are going through, both have received tremendous support from the community through donations and adoptions in the past as people have rallied behind their missions to give the animals a safe and loving home.

“We’re just so proud of what we've been able to accomplish with the unwanted pet population,” Daugherty said. “We couldn't do it without the people of Southern Illinois that support us. We’re just grateful for everybody supporting and realizing the importance of spaying and neutering and supporting our mission.”

There are multiple ways to help out the shelters during this time.

“Fostering is the best way to help our rescue program,” Lee said. “Our partnering rescues are mostly foster-based so they can't pull unless they have a home open for that animal. So the best way to help as far as that is offer to foster anything. If you only have space for one single cat or one single dog, reach out to a no-kill rescue or to us. We might have something that we can put in that home. For fostering you save two lives – the one you bring into your home and the room that we have open now.”

Other ways people can help, according to both Daugherty and Lee, are microchipping their dogs, fostering animals, donating and spaying/neutering your pets.

To adopt, donate or volunteer with St. Francis Care you can find information at https://stfrancis-care.org/.

To adopt, foster or donate to HSSI you can find information at https://humanesocietysil.org/.

