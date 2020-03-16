Southern Illinois bar, restaurant owners and workers prepare for 2-week closure

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois restaurant and bar owners and their workers are scrambling to figure out what a two-week closure might mean for them as state officials continue efforts to contain COVID-19.
The virus made its way to the U.S. in January and federal, state and local officials have been trying to stay a step ahead to manage its spread. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office limited large gatherings and closed schools from Tuesday until the end of the month.
In a similar move Sunday, Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars are to close, save for drive-thrus, curbside pickup and delivery, from the close of business Monday through March 30.
Doug Robinson processed the news Monday in his Carbondale restaurant, Keepers Quarters. Chairs were upturned on tables and an employee was mopping the floor. Robinson said he had decided to be open Monday to try and get as much money as they could going into the dark period in the next two weeks. Robinson said he agrees with the preventative measures, but also is afraid what it might mean for his business.
Robinson said he wishes there were more relief being offered for businesses and workers — he said there were funds released for small business loans to get people through the closures. However, he said, why would he want to take out a loan when he’s already going to lose money?
He said he plans on offering curbside pick up and wants to be creative in order to bring in some money. However, he pointed to an online list put together by the Southern Illinois Eats Facebook page of area restaurants offering the same thing. Robinson said he wasn’t sure how much help this would really give local restaurants.
While Robinson spoke to The Southern, his grill cook came in to talk. Stephen Partridge said he’s been with Keepers Quarters since 2018. Partridge said he lost three service jobs in one day because of the closure and is shocked he will be going on temporary unemployment at 24 years old.
“I would much rather be working,” Partridge said before offering to come help Robinson, even if it was just to have something to do.
But, Robinson said, there really isn’t much to do. Business has gradually slowed as fears of COVID-19 became more and more realized. In that time, he said, they have already deep-cleaned the restaurant more than once. There’s only so much maintenance to be done.
Across town, the painting on the side of PK’s announces that the bar is open 365 days a year. It’ll need an asterisk for 2020. Inside, general manager Walter Wit oversees a rag-tag group of regulars. Some are shooting pool. Wit said he’s been trying to stay on top of the looming COVID-19 pandemic. He’s had hand sanitizer and other safety measures available for staff and customers. He’s even recently canceled entertainment.
“I don’t want a crowded bar,” he said. Wit said he just wants the community to stay healthy, even though closing the bar that never takes a day off is the last thing he wanted to do.
In the kitchen, Lisa Pangburn-Fenton makes a few plates for hungry drinkers at the bar. She got back from vacation with her family only to find that her kitchen, Mama Pang’s, would be shut down just a day after her return.
“My heart goes out to all these … people,” she said of the service staff that will be without a job for at least two weeks, though some speculate the edict might last longer. She said she stands in a decent place, better than most business owners. Because she operates out of PK’s, her overhead is low and she doesn’t keep much food stocked, so there won’t be much lost to spoilage. She said she’s mostly concerned for her three employees.
She said restaurants already suffered with Southern Illinois University’s spring break last week and she said St. Patrick’s Day was supposed to help rebound revenues. That was far from the case.
“It’s scary for all of us,” she said.
Marika Josephson, part owner of Scratch Brewing Company, said Monday she was still parsing out her feelings on the forced closure. She and Aaron Kleidon, the brewery’s other owner, were preparing for their seventh anniversary party March 28. That event has to now be canceled.
Like many, Josephson was of two minds on the state-mandated actions taken this past week. She said she knows it’s the right thing to do.
“On the other hand, it’s just devastating. It’s devastating for our business and our industry,” she said. Josephson said she and Kleidon are trying to be creative about ways to get employees hours with projects around the brewery, but that can only go so far. She said she wasn’t sure where revenue would come from outside of pickup orders for growlers and bottled beer.
Josephson said she knows the closure will impact the business, however, she said it was “too early to know what kinds of impacts this will have on the long term.”
Abby Ancell, general manager of St. Nicholas Brewing Co., said she was shocked, scared and upset by the news she would have to close both her Du Quoin and Chester locations. However, she also said she understood.
“Obviously I personally believe we have to listen to medical professionals,” Ancell said.
As soon as she heard the news, Ancell said she got with her management team to make a plan. She said, by and large, the only people working the next two weeks will be management, but she said even this will only be part time.
To try and get by during the shut down, Ancell said both Du Quoin and Chester locations will have curb-side food pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. She said customers can get food as well as packaged beer.
When asked what ways the public could support local businesses and workers, none had a clear answer.
Ancell said just an order whenever someone can manage it would be useful — she said she knew times were tight, not just for those in the service industry but for other sectors, too.
Pangburn-Fenton said she was selling gift certificates that she hoped would help bring in at least a little income while her kitchen was shut down.
She added there was one thing she could think of that would help: “Come back to us whenever we reopen."
