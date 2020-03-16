Southern Illinois bar, restaurant owners and workers prepare for 2-week closure

Like many, Josephson was of two minds on the state-mandated actions taken this past week. She said she knows it’s the right thing to do.

“On the other hand, it’s just devastating. It’s devastating for our business and our industry,” she said. Josephson said she and Kleidon are trying to be creative about ways to get employees hours with projects around the brewery, but that can only go so far. She said she wasn’t sure where revenue would come from outside of pickup orders for growlers and bottled beer.

Josephson said she knows the closure will impact the business, however, she said it was “too early to know what kinds of impacts this will have on the long term.”

Abby Ancell, general manager of St. Nicholas Brewing Co., said she was shocked, scared and upset by the news she would have to close both her Du Quoin and Chester locations. However, she also said she understood.

“Obviously I personally believe we have to listen to medical professionals,” Ancell said.

As soon as she heard the news, Ancell said she got with her management team to make a plan. She said, by and large, the only people working the next two weeks will be management, but she said even this will only be part time.