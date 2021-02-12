Southern Illinois bird enthusiast's interest turns into conservation activism

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.
When I came to Southern Illinois in 2000, Vicki Lang-Mendenhall had already been here 20 years and was an established birdwatcher and conservation advocate. And although I had probably met her briefly before, at a local bird club meeting or something, the first time I really remember seeing her was in Washington, D.C.
I was at the capital in my capacity with The Nature Conservancy and Vicki was there advocating for the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge’s Friends Group. We literally bumped into each other in the hallway between visits to local representatives.
Vicki is a great example of someone who, without a "professional background" or agency affiliation, is still making important contributions to science and conservation.
Mike Baltz: How did you get interested in birds?
Vicki Lang-Mendenhall: Growing up in Belleville, Illinois, I had little appreciation of nature, let alone any interest in birds. So, I pursued a degree in Therapeutic Recreation at Southern Illinois University. It wasn't until I took my last final and was walking on campus that I spotted a bird in a tree near the library. I got a good look at the bird and went inside the library to look it up in a field guide. It as a red-bellied woodpecker. And I got hooked, then and there, on the challenge of finding and identifying birds. It took me about a year to find the Southern Illinois Audubon Society (SIAS), at which point I really began to get serious about pursing my interest in birds.
MB: How did your interest in birds turn into conservation activism?
VLM: Well, it didn’t take me long to realize the challenges that birds face through their migration and in day-to-day survival. So, I wanted to do more than just watch birds. And over the years with SIAS, I have served as outings chair, education chair and currently vice president/program chair.
About 20 years ago, a group of local citizens were looking to re-establish the Friends of Crab Orchard. I joined this group as a birder and conservation enthusiast. While the group was forming, I traveled to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Friends of Crab Orchard to lobby for our ability to fundraise and increase membership. About 15 years ago, I also had the pleasure to start the Friends of Giant City State Park.
Birding also provides opportunities for bird enthusiasts, like me, to participate in many citizen science efforts.
So, along with my long-time birding buddy Rhonda Rothrock (nee Monroe), I have been participating in the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Counts and the Illinois Natural History Survey’s Spring Bird Counts, for years. Prior to COVID-19 for the last 20 years, we aspired to participate in eight to 12 counts annually between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. Very few women have done that many Christmas Bird Counts.
Every spring we also participate in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Breeding Bird Survey. The data from those surveys are compiled and allow scientists to study population trends of species over time.
I have also had the opportunity to advocate for birds on NBC television and I was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal. Birding even got me and Rhonda an invitation from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young's reunion concert tour to promote the benefits of shade-grown coffee.
MB: What do you think are the greatest threats to birds these days and what has you hopeful about the future?
VLM: From what I have read, and in some instances observed, there are a number of factors contributing to the decline of birds, but habitat loss is the biggest threat. And climate change is just going to exacerbate that problem. Another biggie is the use of toxic pesticides, which not only impact birds directly but are causing insect population declines in general.
But despite the loss of so much habitat, and the decline of many bird populations, and the impending threat of climate change, I have regained some optimism given our new administration in the White House. I am also thankful for all the public land in Southern Illinois and for the research and conservation that is happening in our own backyard.