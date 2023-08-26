How do you share your love of reading with others and encourage them to pick up a good book? Kaitlyn Morrison thinks she has the answer and she calls it Book A Book Box.

“We are a boxed gift company and in our boxes we offer a book and items to go along with that particular book,” Morrison explained.

The boxes, which can be ordered from the company’s Facebook page or purchased at one of the many vendor events and flea markets as well as retailers such as the Wine Trail Mercantile in Cobden, are available in a variety of tiers, depending on the number of accompanying items included with the books – anywhere from a single accessory to a collection of them.

“We try to make the items that go with the books tie into them. For example, if it is a romance book, we’ll include candles or bath items to pamper yourself. If it is a more creative type of book, we’ll include markers or colored pencils. With a kids’ book, we’ll include an activity or a plush animal. There are lots of different options,” she said.

Morrison said she has created boxes for teachers, some specifically for children or will custom design an order depending on the buyer’s wishes. She asks questions as to what other books they have read and their interests.

“They let us know what genre they like and we’ll pick out the book – I really like to make sure what we include is well-known, but not so well-known that the reader may have already enjoyed the book,” she said.

The items included in the boxes are unique for each reader, based upon what Morrison learns about her customers. To that end, the items included in an order for one mystery reader, for example, will differ than those sent to another mystery fan.

A popular choice, she explained, was what she called a “blind date with a book” box where the book is wrapped, with just a couple of clues as to the genre and setting.

Morrison said she got the idea for the business when she had difficulties enrolling in a monthly book service.

“I want to take my love for reading and turn it into book boxes that were available and accessible to everyone,” she said. “I have always loved to read.”

The boxes are affordably priced – not much more than the cost of a quality novel – and periodically Book A Book Box runs specials.

“In August, we ran a promotion for kids with back-to-school book boxes. Those were $23 and they included a book, a book buddy – which was a stuffed animal – and a bookmark,” she explained.

Morrison said she hopes to evolve the business into a subscription service, where members receive a new box each month, but more than that, she just wants to promote reading.

“I just want to bring books to people who have either stopped reading for some reason or those just looking for an escape,” she said.

More information on the Cobden-based business can be found by searching “Book A Book Box” on Facebook.