Southern Illinois-born program benefits women in ag

When Ruth Hambleton developed a program to help women understand agricultural management and the business risks associated with farming two decades ago, she had no idea the impact and longevity of the educational effort she designed.

Hambleton, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale agriculture alumna, wrote a proposal for a multi-week educational program as part of a grant application while she was the Southern Illinois farm business management and marketing educator for the University of Illinois Extension Service.

The idea was, with a series of evening workshops, help empower farm women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

The first group of women met in February of 2003 at Kaskaskia College where they learned all about production agriculture – everything from basic financial documentation and record keeping to management styles, insurance needs, marketing and more.

Hambleton shared about the program at a conference, where an attendee expressed an interest leading sessions in Iowa. Similar programs soon started in other parts of Illinois and in Missouri.

The effort came to be known as Annie’s Project in honor of Hambleton’s mother, who spent her life learning to be an involved business partner with her husband on their farm.

“Before we knew it, we had 20 states and I will be the first to confess that I was not ready for that kind of expansion,” Hambleton shared.

Officially called “Annie’s Project – Education for Farm Women,” Hambleton’s set of workshops has more than 18,000 alumnae across the country and includes several tiers of lessons.

The first, according to the program’s website, “fosters problem solving, record keeping and decision-making in five areas of risk identified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture: financial, human resources, legal, market risk and production. The program is now a recognized not-for-profit with boards, administrative staff and a variety of advisers.

Annie’s Project continues in its home region of Southern Illinois, too, with a series currently underway at the University of Illinois Jackson County Extension office led by Katie Bell of the Extension Service.

“One of the driving forces is that while women have always been involved in agriculture, we haven’t always recognized them as equal partners,” Bell said.

Not only does the program give women access to experts, but also to one another.

“One of the key pillars of Annie’s Project is that we keep the classes fairly small,” Bell added. “We really foster and encourage connections within the group to build a really strong cohort of women.”

Hambleton said it is only fitting that the program has become a legacy honoring her mother, a strong woman in her own right as well as other women in agriculture.

“I observed all of her trials and tribulations while I was growing up and the second genesis for the program was while I was an adviser in Washington County for the first 13 years of my career because I was a woman in that position,” she recalled. “This is a collection of everything I saw and experienced.”

She said the beauty of Annie’s Project is that it is anything new; rather of collection of material conducive to women organized for them.

“Annie’s Project meets a need and there are women who want to support it. They believe in a woman’s role on the farm and our program is developing skills to help them have a meaningful voice and to make good decisions,” Hambleton said.

Information on the program and upcoming sessions is available at www.anniesproject.org.

