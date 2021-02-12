Southern Illinois braces for biting cold, potential snowstorm

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the cold could certainly make travel difficult, if not dangerous, it can also make living hard for those who don't have a place to get out of the cold. In Carbondale, the city’s warming center has gone the extra mile in preparation for the weekend’s nasty weather.

Carmalita Cahill, executive director of the Carbondale Warming Center, said the number of people seeking shelter has increased due to the bad weather.

“To meet that need, our board voted on Wednesday to utilize more space to make sure the community we serve has the ability to be inside and safe during this time of inclement weather,” she wrote in an email to The Southern Friday. The only thing a person needs to seek shelter is either an ID or a Carbondale Police identification confirmation.

Cahill said the center, which operates 24 hours a day at 608 E. College St., is tight with its resources, but is making the best to stretch what they have. Cahill said there is always a need for donations of paper products like paper towels, paper plates, toilet paper, paper bowls, cups for coffee and water, as well as plastic silverware. Those can be dropped off in person. More information is at cwcentered.org.

Cahill also said those interested in volunteering time with the Warming Center should fill out the form on the center’s website.