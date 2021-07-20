Southern Illinois business leader asks in new book, "Why Wait?"

John Nimmo admits he is a procrastinator. He realizes that he often has delayed doing things that might be unpleasant or difficult.

In that way, he is not much different from the rest of us. Many of us put off until tomorrow what could or should be done today.

Maybe that is why, according to Nimmo, procrastination had been searched 34 million times on Google. It also is why he chose to write a book on the topic, exploring procrastination’s cost to business, to relationships and our happiness as well as what to do about it.

His book, “Why Wait? A Leader’s Perspective on Procrastination,” has reached best seller status on Amazon’s business and personal development categories.

“I think it is a topic that people are so hungry for because we all do it,” Nimmo said. “We’re all seeking solutions that we can put into place in our lives and work settings. It’s a universal problem that I’ve struggled with my whole life. When I started researching procrastination, the thing that intrigued me was the lack of psychological research on procrastination before 1984. Up to that time, people discounted it as laziness. The more I read, the more intrigued I got.”