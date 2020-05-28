Southern Illinois business owners prepare for cautious reopening

Cannell said she and her staff will be following all the safety guidelines, and customers will be expected to do the same.

Nic Lirely owns Fringe the Salon in Carbondale with his wife, Katie Lirely. He said the two have been without a paycheck for 10 weeks. But even so, he said they will be returning Monday with some hesitation.

“We’re also very cautious and kind of anxious,” he said.

He said he and his wife will be following all of the state's recommendations and then some — he said they might even implement some precautions used in other states, like taking clients’ temperatures.

Lirely said it will be one customer at a time in the salon for the foreseeable future, and everyone — clients and stylists — will be masked.

Lirely said they will be taking things seriously. He said if they had been given the option to reopen a month ago, he doubts they would have taken it. But they can’t wait now.

“At this point we have to keep up with the Joneses,” he said. They couldn’t be the only salon not open.