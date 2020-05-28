Southern Illinois business owners prepare for cautious reopening

CARBONDALE — It is with mixed emotions that some in Southern Illinois prepare to reopen their businesses Friday after more than 60 days closed due to COVID-19.
In March, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close. Some restaurants shifted to delivery or curbside pickup service only. All this was an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, which to date has killed more than 5,100 Illinoisans, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
The closures have caused unemployment numbers to surge, and have made some small business owners fearful of losing their livelihoods for good. This has sparked protests by some who have demanded all COVID-19 restrictions in the state be lifted, despite scientists' warning that this could cause a noticeable spike in coronavirus cases, and potentially more deaths.
Pritzker announced last week that much of the state would reach benchmarks that would move it into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan for reopening by Friday. Restore Illinois divides the state into four regions and five phases for coronavirus response. When a region enters Phase 3, places like restaurants, bars, salons and gyms may reopen, with limitations and precautions. These regulations include outside dining only for restaurants and bars, 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks, and a multitude of other germ-fighting guidelines.
Speaking with The Southern this week, Hangar 9 owner Sally Carter said she’s still not sure what her plans will be. She said the economics of operating her beer garden, which with social distancing could serve fewer than 40 people at a time, might not add up. She said she was waiting to talk with Carbondale officials about her options. Whatever she does, though, she said the earliest she would open would be the weekend of June 5.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry on Thursday signed an executive order that would ease restrictions on sidewalk cafes and the use of public and private land as places restaurant and bar customers could eat and drink.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said the city wants to be able to help businesses as much and as quickly as it can. He said businesses that want to expand their footprints to a parking lot or sidewalk should contact the city with their plans, and staff will try and process the request as soon as possible.
As for enforcement of the safety guidelines, Williams said the city hopes to continue having the kind of cooperation from the business community it has had since the restrictions were put in place in March.
Doug Robinson, head chef and owner of Keeper’s Quarters restaurant, said he would be opening up his patio for service starting Friday. He and his team did a run of carryout service last week with success.
“It was great last weekend. We got slaughtered,” Robinson said. He hopes to provide a safe but comforting environment for customers this weekend, all while keeping to the guidelines set by the state.
“I want it to seem like normalcy,” he said before noting that “we are going to keep everything clean and safe.”
Marion Mayor Mike Absher gave restaurants and bars in his city the option to offer outside dining early, but barred them from having servers wait on tables until Friday, when the southern region of the state enters Phase 3. John Hill, owner of Bennie’s Italian Foods, said last week he planned to open as soon as he could under the new guidelines, but last weekend's rain changed his plans. But, he and fellow Marion business owner John Brown, of John Brown’s on the Square, are looking forward to having customers again this weekend.
Katy Cannell became full owner of Cummares restaurant in Murphysboro on Jan. 1. She’s owned the business for nearly six months, but has only been able to serve customers for about three, at least in the restaurant.
She said she was nervous initially to reopen.
“I feel like Jackson County, and specifically Murphysboro, is starting to have a COVID boom,” Cannell said Thursday. The county has reported 65 new cases in the last seven days, accounting for a quarter of the county's total cases since the pandemic began. However, she said having outside dining will be a nice option. Unlike some in her industry, the months of restrictions were not terribly hard on her business. She said dedicated customers made her carryout efforts a success. She plans to close Chestnut Street for dining while offering pickup on 11th Street.
Cannell said she and her staff will be following all the safety guidelines, and customers will be expected to do the same.
Nic Lirely owns Fringe the Salon in Carbondale with his wife, Katie Lirely. He said the two have been without a paycheck for 10 weeks. But even so, he said they will be returning Monday with some hesitation.
“We’re also very cautious and kind of anxious,” he said.
He said he and his wife will be following all of the state's recommendations and then some — he said they might even implement some precautions used in other states, like taking clients’ temperatures.
Lirely said it will be one customer at a time in the salon for the foreseeable future, and everyone — clients and stylists — will be masked.
Lirely said they will be taking things seriously. He said if they had been given the option to reopen a month ago, he doubts they would have taken it. But they can’t wait now.
“At this point we have to keep up with the Joneses,” he said. They couldn’t be the only salon not open.
“We have to do this. We don’t have an option,” Lirely said. In a sense, he said, the couple could be putting their own health, and that of their loved ones, at risk by taking clients, but they can’t go on much longer without an income. But, he said, he at least knows there will be plenty of customers.
“I definitely won’t turn down big tips,” Lirely said.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
