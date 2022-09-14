Southern Illinois businesses are putting 'people above profits'

In these times of employment shortages and “help wanted” signs, area companies are finding new ways to show their appreciation to current staff members. For some businesses, that means having fun with employees.

“It goes a lot farther than just giving a cash bonus or something like that,” explained Josh Judge, owner of Judge Services, a Carbondale-based exterior cleaning company. “Fun experiences bring the team together. Getting everyone together outside of the hustle, bustle and daily grind helps everyone relax and builds a bond.”

From poolside cookouts to nights at the races and more, area business leaders are seeing the value in having workplace-related fun.

For Ashlee Church, general manager of Volkswagen of Marion, fun activities are key to a successful workplace.

“Happy team members make for a good work environment, a good culture and that’s one way that we are able to differentiate ourselves even within our customer experience,” she explained. “If people are happy to come to work every day, they’re going to deliver a better experience to our customers."

Karsen McKinney, sales and marketing manager at HireLevel, a Marion-based employment services company, said her agency tries to hold fun event for employees quarterly and strongly encourages clients to do the same.

Judge said he likes to have special events when company activities transition from one season to another and even sometimes surprises employees with parties and outings or even a day of relaxation.

“Last year, I actually pulled one on them. I scheduled what looked like jobs on the schedule – a really rough day with things like big deck cleanings and more – and when they came in, told them, ‘Guess what? We’re not doing that today.’ Instead, we laid by the pool and ate lots of food. That was fun,” Judge said.

For Volkswagen of Marion, special activities range from free lunches at a food truck parked on the sales lot to cookouts, bowling outings and holiday parties. Church said she sees the events not only as team-building exercises but also as an important part of retaining employees. As a manager, she said a willingness to plan fun experiences requires creative thinking and putting people above profits.

Church said, “We are always trying to ask ourselves, ‘Why can’t we? Why can’t we close for Independence Day or why can’t we take a half day and close the store early to go do something with our team?’ We need to think not just of our customer experience, but also our employee experience.”

She continued, “I truly believe that whatever revenue you lose in something like this, you make up for in terms of all of the other positives that come from it.”

Judge said he thinks fun activities make a difference for his employees.

“I think they know that I appreciate them and hope they see that when I’m willing to take a day in the middle of the week where we could be generating revenue, but instead, take it off to show them some thanks,” he explained. “I hope they see it as something special.”

Judge said he tries to do something for employees three to four times each year.

“We are a unique company,” Judge said, “so I want to keep on giving our employees some unique experiences that they wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Church said happy employees are more likely to become long-term employees, less apt to look for other work opportunities. The reputation as being a “fun” employer also helps in new talent.

“We want to be a part of changing the perception of what it’s like to work in a car dealership,” she explained. “We want people to have a positive impression of what it would be like to work for us. It can also be a way to recruit as well.”

Summer Vanderbilt, development manager at HireLevel, agreed with the retention benefits of having fun.

“The cost of bringing on somebody new, recruiting and training is expensive and we’d rather spend money in making our employees know that they are valued. We want them to enjoy their time with us,” she said.

Judge said getaways and fun activities is something he would recommend to other employers.

“Our team comes in everyday and works hard, but they don’t get a really good chance to bond with one another, so when whenever we can hit the brakes and do something different, they get a chance to delve into each other’s personal lives and get to know one another a bit more. It creates a stronger bond,” he said.

Those bonds are important, Vanderbilt said.

“This is how you keep your team members: make them feel like they are valued in the family,” she said.