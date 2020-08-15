Related to this story

Most Popular

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor