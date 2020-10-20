Southern Illinois businesses prepare as COVID-19 mitigation measures begin Thursday

“It’s definitely not easy,” she said of justifying staying open. But, she said, they are committed to try.

“We usually gave things about a couple weeks before we made any rash decisions,” Vaughn said. She said it would be great if it were at all convenient to just shut down until things clear up with COVID.

“It really makes you want to be able to do that,” Vaughn said of closing up.

Doug Robinson’s popular Keepers Quarters has been shuttered for months as he made the decision early on that outdoor dining and limited indoor seating weren’t cutting it. There have been a few pop-up opportunities for customers to come in and grab a bite, but not the robust service he nor his customers were used to.

Robinson said his weekend coffee and pastry events will still happen. But everything else is up in the air. He said Saturday’s five-course beer pairing event with Scratch Brewing Co. has been canceled. Disappointing as that is, Robinson said he’s just resigned to the fact that nothing will seem normal until after COVID-19 is behind us.

“It is what it is. We’ve just got to get this thing over with,” Robinson said.

“I’m going to keep fighting,” Robinson said. “I’m just not afraid of losing.”