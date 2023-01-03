Southern Illinois Catholic leaders react to the death of Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is being remembered by area Catholic leaders as a great theologian and a faithful leader.

Benedict XVI died Dec. 31 at the age of 95. He served as the head of the Catholic Church from April 19, 2005 until his resignation in February 2013. He was the first pope to step down from the position in six centuries.

“He was conservative, but at the same time a very good leader,” explained Rev. Robert Flannery of St. Francis Xavier Church in Carbondale. “I think being pope was difficult for him, but he tried to do so with dignity. He was more traditional in terms of his style and he was a very shy man.”

Flannery, who said he had the opportunity to be among about 250 in attendance at an ecumenical service with Benedict during the pope’s 2008 visit to the U.S., said he led the church through some challenges.

“I will remember his as a faithful priest and pastor; the one who led us through difficult time in the church and the world and did his best,” Flannery added. “He was brave and courageous enough to say in 2005 that he had done what he could and it was time to step aside. It takes courage to let go and not be thinking of himself, but for the church and the future of the church.”

Most Rev. Michael McGovern, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville (which includes Southern Illinois) said in a prepared statement that even after his resignation, Benedict continued to serve.

“Since his resignation and retirement in 2013, Pope Emeritus Benedict has reminded us by his example that prayer is our lifeline with God and that we should mindfully prepare to meet the Lord at the end of our days,” he said.

The bishop will lead a Memorial Mass for Benedict at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon.

Tim Taylor, director of the Newman Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he always was impressed with Benedict as a theologian.

“Many of the things that I read of Benedicts, especially his book, ‘Jesus of Nazareth,’ was one of the best a Pope has ever written. That’s how I will remember him. He was a great blessing to the church."

Taylor said that even though many of the memorials and services for Benedict will be traditional, observations will be different because there will be no election of a new pope, as Pope Francis who was elected following Benedict’s resignation, will continue to serve.

“I will remember Pope Benedict as a very faithful, great believer; one who really wanted to keep the tradition of the church alive and guide the church the best he could,” Flannery added.

Photos: Pope Benedict XVI through the years Joseph Ratzinger, 1970s Joseph Ratzinger, 1977 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1977 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1978 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1979 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1982 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1985 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1987 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1987 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1987 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 2000 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 2002 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2005 Pope Benedict XVI, 2006 Pope Benedict XVI, 2006 Pope Benedict XVI, 2006 Pope Benedict XVI, 2007 Pope Benedict XVI, 2008 Pope Benedict XVI in the US, 2008 Pope Benedict XVI in the US, 2008 Pope Benedict XVI in the US, 2008 Pope Benedict XVI in the US, 2008 Pope Benedict XVI, 2009 Pope Benedict XVI, 2009 Pope Benedict XVI, 2009 Pope Benedict XVI, 2010 Pope Benedict XVI, 2010 Pope Benedict XVI, 2010 Pope Benedict XVI, 2012 Pope Benedict XVI, 2012 Pope Benedict XVI, 2013 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2014 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2014 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2014 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2015 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2015 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2015 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2016 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 2017