Southern Illinois charities receive $75,000 grant from COVID Response Team

MURPHYSBORO — Don Sparling got some unexpected news last week — the grant he wrote in a half hour was approved, sending $75,000 to Southern Illinois.
Sparling is the director both of Catholic Charities of Southern Illinois and Murphysboro’s Family Outreach Center, and said a member of the CCSI board sent him an email some weeks back about a grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. He looked through it and thought it looked promising. Then, he realized it was due in half an hour.
“I put it together as best I could,” Sparling said.
He got right to work, and, to his surprise, CCSI was awarded the grant money. He said it will be spread throughout its more than one dozen agencies from Metro East St. Louis all the way down to Cairo.
“I think God’s hand was definitely in this,” he said.
The COVID-19 Response Fund was established by United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in cooperation with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration. According to its website, the fund was established to "support residents in need of emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary health care services, utility assistance, direct financial assistance for household expenses, supports for children and other vulnerable populations, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance."
As to how the money would be divvied up, Sparling said that will come down to the number of people reached by each of CCSI's member organizations. He said once the money arrives to CCSI, it has to be spent in a matter of weeks, so maximum reach is important. Cairo’s Daystar is one such organization that Sparling thought would be at the top of the list for the number of people served, especially outside of the Metro East.
Sherry Miller is the director of Cairo’s Daystar Community Program. Miller said Daystar is an independently-funded group founded by Catholic nuns and serves the lower eight counties in Illinois.
“We try to reach them in every which way,” she said of Daystar’s services, which include a five-days-a-week soup kitchen as well as assistance with utilities and medical bills. She said Daystar helps people help themselves, especially those who fall through the cracks in the safety net system — those who make too much to qualify for aid, but too little to make ends meet.
Miller said the grant funding her group will receive will be very helpful. She pointed to a recent healthy snack program that served 900 children in her organization's coverage area, and to the 150 to 200 people a day the soup kitchen feeds.
Sparling said, in all, the $75,000 boost could reach as many as 2,000 to 3,000 people across the Southern Illinois region. Speaking for the Family Outreach Center, which started last year and helps with hygiene supplies for those in need — among other services — he said he hopes the grant will put his organization's name in front of more people. This could lead to more people being served by the FOC, and also could lead to more support.
“It’ll encourage people to give us donations for the long term,” he said. “We are going to need additional (donations and grants).”
