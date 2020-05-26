Southern Illinois charities receive $75,000 grant from COVID Response Team

As to how the money would be divvied up, Sparling said that will come down to the number of people reached by each of CCSI's member organizations. He said once the money arrives to CCSI, it has to be spent in a matter of weeks, so maximum reach is important. Cairo’s Daystar is one such organization that Sparling thought would be at the top of the list for the number of people served, especially outside of the Metro East.

Sherry Miller is the director of Cairo’s Daystar Community Program. Miller said Daystar is an independently-funded group founded by Catholic nuns and serves the lower eight counties in Illinois.

“We try to reach them in every which way,” she said of Daystar’s services, which include a five-days-a-week soup kitchen as well as assistance with utilities and medical bills. She said Daystar helps people help themselves, especially those who fall through the cracks in the safety net system — those who make too much to qualify for aid, but too little to make ends meet.

Miller said the grant funding her group will receive will be very helpful. She pointed to a recent healthy snack program that served 900 children in her organization's coverage area, and to the 150 to 200 people a day the soup kitchen feeds.