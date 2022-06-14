Southern Illinois cities and colleges are set to celebrate Juneteenth

Observations of Juneteenth in Southern Illinois have expanded in recent years to include more communities, people and even events.

This year, the first in which the June 19 “Freedom Day” is observed as a state and federal holiday, a wide range of activities are planned across the region.

“This is not a day to replace the Fourth of July,” said Michael Neal of GeNext of Southern Illinois, the organization planning many of Marion’s Juneteenth events. “This is a holiday where we can recognize our history and celebrate together.”

Neal said he is delighted that Juneteenth is now a recognized holiday on the state and federal levels.

“It is the right direction to recognize history. History isn’t always pretty, but we need to celebrate and understand those days so we do not repeat things,” he said.

Carbondale’s Carolin Harvey said the holiday will increase understanding of Juneteenth.

“It means that more people will be able to participate in activities or events that are going on and that they will actually be able to learn what Juneteenth is all about,” she explained. “This should be important to all of us because we have a shared history and the events are an opportunity to actually to get to know and understand other people.”

Local Juneteenth events include:

Cairo

Four days of Juneteenth observations are planned for Cairo, beginning with “Family Paint Night” at Emerson Elementary School, 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The event is designed for families and children over the age of five and will include appetizers and door prizes.

An “All Black Affair” is set for 9 p.m., Saturday at the 4th Street Lounge. The event is for adults and is deemed a “Dress to Impress” activity.

Family Fun Day is set for 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Park with music, games, vendors and informational tables from area organizations. Because Sunday is also Father’s Day, a limited supply of free gifts for dads will be available.

Cairo wraps up its Juneteenth observations with a “Cultural Day Party” at 2 p.m. at Hannibal Black Sports Grill on Washington Avenue.

For details and more information about observations in Cairo, call (618) 306-2102.

Carbondale

In Carbondale, the Juneteenth celebration covers an entire week. Monday, a wreath was laid at Woodlawn Cemetery, where a marker honors 30 former slaves who died from smallpox in the community as they traveled north after being freed.

Tuesday featured a panel discussion on “The Busine$$ of Ballin” at the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, the organizer for many of Carbondale’s commemorative activities.

The local branch of the NAACP is sponsoring a “Lunch and Learn” event Wednesday featuring a panel of presenters at the Carbondale Civic Center.

A screening of the film “King Richard” will be held at 8 p.m., Thursday at the Carbondale Super Block.

The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois is holding a Block Party in and around the Eurma Hayes Center, 3-8 p.m., Friday.

Plans for Saturday include a parade from North Washington Street through much of the northeastern part of the community and a variety of post-parade activities at Attucks Park.

A gospel sing sponsored by the Black Resource Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday in the SIU Student Center Auditorium.

Information about any of the Carbondale events is available by calling the African American Museum of Southern Illinois at (618) 457-2217 or Carolin Harvey at (618) 303-1973.

Du Quoin

A Juneteenth Celebration Festival will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 19 at Keyes Park with face painting and a variety of childhood games. The event will also feature a cornhole competition and food and music provided by area restaurants.

Organizer Breeonna Williams said her goal is for the entire community to come together.

“It’s open to everybody. We’re all from Du Quoin and we want everyone to come together to celebrate the day,” she said.

Marion

Two days of events are planned in Marion beginning with a cornhole tournament featuring a cash prize as well as vendors and an address by Marion High School Darrell Wimberly at Pyramid Park on Saturday.

Sunday features a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at John W. Jones Park and free food and drinks.

Marion’s events are organized by GeNext of Southern Illinois, a not-for-profit organization and the Boynton Street Community Center.

John A. Logan College

John A. Logan College is observing Juneteenth with live music and food vendors in a picnic-style atmosphere, at noon, Saturday, June 18 in the campus’ waterfall courtyard.

Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College is hosting a Zoom presentation featuring Southern Illinois University Carbondale Professor of Africana Studies Joseph Smith at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 20.

Faculty, students, staff and the public are invited to watch together in the college’s cafeteria. A link to the presentation is available on the Shawnee Community College Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShawneeCommunityCollege.

Southern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will commemorate Juneteenth by hosting a special exhibition, presentation and reception featuring Nigerian-born artist Adedayo Laoye.

“People, Places and Things: Art Speaks to Life, The Works of Adedayo Laoye,” an exhibition featuring the artist’s paintings, will be on display at the University Museum in Faner Hall from June 14 to July 30. Laoye will speak at the museum at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, with a reception that day set for 4-7 p.m.

