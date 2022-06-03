Southern Illinois cities, towns pedal to a more bike-friendly future

Bicycles are becoming more prominent in Southern Illinois at a time when the region is becoming more friendly to the trend.

“Cycling is something everyone can do and there are opportunities for cycling everywhere in Southern Illinois,” explains Illinois South Tourism’s Andy Waterman. “There are so many places, events and different kinds of bicycling for people to take advantage of across the region.”

University students, commuters, and even hobby cyclists — locals and out-of-towners — are all benefitting from the increased friendliness to biking. And these days, pain at the pump is a motivator.

City of Marion Chief of Staff Cody Moake said he does not believe Marion has a large bicycle-commuter contingent, but expects that may change.

“It may be a kind of chicken-and-the-egg thing because we don’t yet have a sustainable network for these folks to safely get to work. With gas at $5 a gallon, people may be looking for alternative solutions and so that’s part of our commitment to create multiple avenues for them to get where they want to go,” he said.

Moake said his city is looking to become more accommodating to those on two wheels.

“The city recently received a grant to study from an engineering standpoint how to make Marion more bike-friendly,” he said. “The need for that came out of the start of the discussions on the Crab Orchard Greenway.”

Waterman pointed to communities expanding their amenities for cyclists, dedicated recreational and mountain bike trails and growing mixed-use trails connecting communities as examples of an increased emphasis on bicycling.

“Southern Illinois is a perfect place to bike,” stresses Carbondale’s Sheila Simon. A former lieutenant governor and an assistant professor in the Southern Illinois University School of Law, Simon rides both recreationally and commutes to work on her bicycle daily.

“There are so many opportunities. Even if you are not excited about biking on a road, you can toss your bikes in the back of your truck and go to Tunnel Hill or another area where you have miles and miles of trails where you won’t see a car at all,” she said. “Generally, the roads here are wide enough and full of people who are aware that there are going to be bikers.”

Becoming bike-friendly

“We’re definitely working on becoming very bike-friendly,” said Cary Minnis, executive director of the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission. “Through the Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization, we’ve been doing lots of bicycle planning, sponsoring different studies that will help implement projects that will build infrastructure and make it safer for everybody to use bikes as a mode of transportation or just for recreation.”

Minnis said the group’s first sponsored study was a master bicycle plan for Carbondale – a document being used to improve ride-ability in the community. The group has also been instrumental in planning for and obtaining grant funds to construct bicycle/walking/running trails to connect Southern Illinois communities. Recent funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation includes $4 million to design and construct almost six miles of what is being called the Crab Orchard Greenway – a multi-use trail that will generally run along Illinois Route 13.

He said, eventually, the Greenway will connect to other trails and in-city routes and will form a continuous path stretching from Marion to Murphysboro. He said regional cooperation from communities, governmental bodies, mass transit districts and others has been key to the work.

“We're able to fund a lot of these planning studies and the Greater Egypt serves a five-county region and we're working to start rolling out more of this bike planning throughout the rest of the five counties,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is one of the organizations leading the charge.

“We have quite a few bike initiatives we’ve been working on over several years and now we can see some of the fruits of that,” added Carrie Nelsen, IDOT District 9 program engineer. “There’s a lot more interest in bike accommodations now than there was ten years ago.”

Nelson said work is being done to establish bicycle trails around Rend Lake and there are efforts to tie the popular Tunnel Hill bike trail to area communities with bicycle paths.

Like Simon, Carbondale has a more prevalent bicycle commuter population and bicycles remain a focus of transportation planning for the community.

“Our city has some really good routes and the town is pretty small geographically so you can get across town pretty easy by bike, but we are constantly working to improve facilities for bicycles as we only see cycling becoming more popular,” explained Carbondale Senior Planner Molly Maxwell.

Maxwell said the city has had a vision for bicycles for some time.

“For several decades now, there’s been a big interest in improving bicycle infrastructure in Carbondale. Bicycle lanes and bike paths have been an initiative of the city for a long time,” she said.

She pointed to Carbondale’s adoption of a “Complete Streets” resolution in 2015 as a driving force for being a bicycle-friendly community.

“With all of our transportation infrastructure improvements and choices, we consider every mode of transportation equally. It takes a holistic approach to transportation and makes you consider cyclists, pedestrians and those in wheelchairs all of the time, not just where or when it is convenient,” she explained. “The ordinance requires that when a street is resurfaced or rebuilt, we work to improve the biking and pedestrian infrastructure as part of that.”

Carbondale’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The League of American Bicyclists has recognized Carbondale with a bronze-level designation as a “Bicycle Friendly Community” – the only Illinois city south of Springfield recognized by the organization.

'A huge tourism opportunity'

Moake called bicycle facilities – everything from the Crab Orchard Greenway which will connect most of the Route 13 corridor – to mountain bike trails at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center a “huge tourism opportunity.”

Officials at Touch of Nature, which already has 12 miles of trails dedicated to mountain biking and plans for as many as 30 miles of trails, project the facility could draw as many as 75,000 visitors annually with an economic impact in the millions of dollars annually.

Touch of Nature Assistant Director of Outdoor Education and Recreation Brian Croft said the area already is attracting a variety of bicyclists who are bringing a variety of bikes with them.

“We’re to the point where we see tourists come with an RV with eight bikes on the back – these are nice road bikes, gravel bikes, mountain bikes. People are coming here, camping and then taking advantage of all of the different styles of cycling here. There’s something for everybody.

Doug McDonald has worked with both local riders and tourists during his 40 years at Phoenix Cycles in Carbondale. He said not only is the region’s transportation infrastructure becoming more bicycle friendly, but he often hears about Southern Illinoisans themselves.

“I just had a group of tourists tell me about how Southern Illinois is a night-and-day difference than neighboring states. They said once they crossed the river, the way people treat bicyclists is so much better. They get more room to ride and people are more courteous to them,” he said.

McDonald said he sees a lot of tourists because his shop is located on the TransAmerica trail – a national route established in 1976 for cross-country bicycle treks. The route enters the region at Chester and continues through Murphysboro, Carbondale and to the Cave-in-Rock ferry.

In the last few weeks he said visitors to his store have included cross-country riders from Israel, the Netherlands, Austria, Canada and people from all over the United States. He estimates hundreds, if not thousands, of touring cyclists journey through the region each year.

He said they are among those who appreciate the area’s accommodations for cyclists. “We’ve made leaps and bounds improvement over the past ten years with bike lanes and being more bike-friendly,” McDonald said. “I think we have some leaders in the region who are bicycle-minded and it’s good to see the benefits of that.”

