Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen continues to serve through tough times

The Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen, which started as a way to support Carbondale area restaurants and feed residents during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to serve with eyes on becoming a permanent part of the community.
William Lo, general manager of Carbondale’s New Kahala and president of the Collaborative Kitchen, said the idea of the project was to purchase food from local restaurants and food suppliers, prepare that food into delicious and nutritional meals and then make those meals available to whomever needs them.
Individuals are able to order through a website and others receive meals through community groups. Those ordering the meals for Saturday pickup choose to donate to cover the cost of the meal, donate more or receive it free of charge.
The purchase of the meals and outright donations to the Collaborative Kitchen, helps to ensure all expenses are paid. Lo said that the organizers do not make money from the effort.
Donations also fund meals prepared by the kitchen and distributed through several area groups: the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, the Carbondale Warming Center, Attucks Community Service Board and Women for Change.
Leah Macille, one of the founders of the organization and a co-owner of Cristaudo’s Café, Bakery and Catering, said the collaborative kitchen continues to prepare hundreds of meals each week on a free and “pay-what-you-can” basis, more than a year after starting the service.
Lo said it was a way to feed families during tough times and continues to meet a need.
“It has worked really well, but we’d would like for more people to utilize it because then we can buy more food from more restaurants,” he said.
Each week, a menu is posted on the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen’s Facebook and Instagram feeds by Wednesday. Orders can be placed online and are ready for pickup on Saturday. Payment for the meals and donations are made at the group’s GoFundMe online account.
Lo said the kitchen continues to provide meals each week and is exploring full not-for-profit and charitable organization status.
“We are looking to apply for some federal grants just to keep it all going even after the pandemic ends,” he said. “We want to keep this program alive because food security is not going away. Not everybody’s fortunate enough to have three square meals a day. Sometimes there are rough patches.”
Maciell said the work will continue indefinitely.
“We don’t have any intention of stopping this. There a lot of people with food insecurity and we want to help as much as we can.
Both Lo and Maciell said the creation of a physical community facility is goal of the collaborative kitchen – a place which would serve a variety of needs beyond weekly food preparation and delivery.
“It would open up so many things,” he said. “We could host classes there, do events there and of course, it would be a place for farmers and growers to process their food, giving people better access to their produce.”
Maciell cautioned that the idea of a community kitchen is still in the discussion state.
“We’re talking with people about it and it’s still in the planning stage,” she said.