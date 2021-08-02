Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen continues to serve through tough times

Lo said it was a way to feed families during tough times and continues to meet a need.

“It has worked really well, but we’d would like for more people to utilize it because then we can buy more food from more restaurants,” he said.

Each week, a menu is posted on the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen’s Facebook and Instagram feeds by Wednesday. Orders can be placed online and are ready for pickup on Saturday. Payment for the meals and donations are made at the group’s GoFundMe online account.

Lo said the kitchen continues to provide meals each week and is exploring full not-for-profit and charitable organization status.

“We are looking to apply for some federal grants just to keep it all going even after the pandemic ends,” he said. “We want to keep this program alive because food security is not going away. Not everybody’s fortunate enough to have three square meals a day. Sometimes there are rough patches.”

Maciell said the work will continue indefinitely.

“We don’t have any intention of stopping this. There a lot of people with food insecurity and we want to help as much as we can.