Local colleges issue mask mandates in wake of COVID surge, new CDC guidance

Dr. Jeff Ripperda, a family physician with Shawnee Health Services, said the new guidelines come following a reported upswing in local COVID-19 cases.

“Those numbers reflect what I see in my own practice in Murphysboro,” he said. “Over the past two months, there’s been a noticeable upswing in the number of patients I’ve seen with COVID-19. I didn’t have any patients of mine who were in the hospital in January through early June and there was only a smattering of cases here and there. It wasn’t anything constant and persistent. Over the last two months, I’ve almost always had one patient with COVID and had four or five hospitalized. It’s a great contrast from what was going on three months ago.”

Ripperda said he sees two factors for the growing cases in the region.

“One is that restrictions have been lifted, which means more people are gathering in more places with more people which is just more opportunities for the virus to be transmitted,” he explained. “Then the Delta variant has become the predominant variant locally and it is just a more contagious variant.”

Carbondale issues mandate