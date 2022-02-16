Southern Illinois colleges weigh in on Pritzker's easing of mask mandates

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recent announcement that the state will ease mask restrictions as long as COVID-19 metrics continue to decline, two community colleges in the Southern Illinois will no longer require face coverings in campus buildings beginning March 1.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale, however, will continue to require masks.

Two others have yet to make a decision.

The state will continue to “recommend” masks and they still will be required in some places such as hospitals, day care facilities and other places, despite continued recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face coverings continue to be worn in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks optional

In a message to students last week, Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said the college will no longer require masks be worn inside of college facilities.

“The news that masks will be optional at RLC in a little more than two weeks – along with the rapidly decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and high rates of vaccination reported by state leaders – is an encouraging sign,” Wilkerson wrote.

He stressed, however, that the change in mask policy would not impact the vaccine and testing mandate currently in place for students and employees.

At Southeastern Illinois College, masks also will be encouraged, but not required.

“SIC will adapt to the Governor’s recommendations. We will continue weekly testing, sanitation efforts, and mask recommendation beginning March 1,” President Jonah Rice said in a prepared statement.

Under consideration

John A. Logan College expects to announce any changes to the college’s mask requirement by the end of the month. JALC Spokesman Steve Overstreet said the campus’ COVID-19 Task Force is meeting to outline the institution’s plans going forward.

Shawnee Community College is also trying to determine the role of masks going forward.

“We’re trying to provide a solution that best meets the needs of our faculty, staff and students,” explained SCC President Tim Taylor. “We certainly understand a desire to return to some sense of normalcy, but we want to ensure that we provide the safest environment possible considering concerns over current and future variants.”

Taylor said the college’s COVID Response Team is providing input and he hopes to announce plans by the end of this week, but as of now, no decision has been made. He added that testing and vaccination policies will remain unchanged.

Requirements remain

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will make no changes to its policy. The university currently requires that masks worn in “shared indoor spaces such as classrooms, hallways, lobbies and restrooms, regardless of vaccination status” as outlined on the university’s website.

In a statement provided to The Southern, university spokesman James Potter said SIU will continue to require face masks.

“Our requirement is in effect and will remain so after Feb. 28, even though the order to wear masks will be lifted elsewhere. We continue to follow Gov. Pritzker's executive order, which requires weekly testing for higher education personnel and students who are not fully vaccinated,” he said.

Potter added that the policy remains flexible.

“As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we have relied on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Department of Public Health and local public health experts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will adapt our plans as needed.”

For the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, the university reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases based on 631 tests. Across Illinois Department of Public Health’s Region 5, which encompasses most of Southern Illinois, the seven-day test positivity rolling average declined each day Feb. 2 through 11.

