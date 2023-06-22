Two Southern Illinois community college leaders have been honored by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association during the group’s recent annual awards banquet, June 2 in Normal.

Shawnee Community College President Tim Taylor was recognized by the ICCTA as a nominee for the Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award.

“I am deeply honored and extremely grateful for the recognition expressed by the Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees, whose partnership and counsel I value greatly,” said Dr. Taylor.

Taylor, the ninth president of Shawnee Community College, has been at the helm since 2020.

Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson was presented with the 2023 Advocacy Award in recognition of exceptional leadership in advocating for the needs of students and the Illinois community college system.

Throughout the past year, Wilkerson has held dual roles as both president of RLC and chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents. Wilkerson has been instrumental in setting the agenda for systemwide discussions on topics such as transferability, transformative manufacturing training and competency-based instruction as well as increasing the visibility of community colleges through the state and in the Illinois General Assembly through establishment of the bipartisan Illinois Community College Caucus.

In describing the partnership between trustees and presidents, Wilkerson stated, "We are at the helm of these institutions. We work together to benefit the students of the state…Our challenges are not unique; it is beneficial to have a team of thought leaders working on them."

ICCTA president Dr. Maureen Dunne praised Wilkerson's dedication.

"As a graduate of Rend Lake College himself, Terry knows firsthand the value of a community college education. He is committed to enhancing student success across the state. Terry has kept us informed, networked with allies and adversaries, and constantly reminded of why we are part of a unified community college movement,” Dunne said.

