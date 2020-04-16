Southern Illinois Community Foundation asks those who can to donate stimulus checks to help

CARBONDALE — When disaster strikes, volunteers come out of the woodwork to help. During the 2009 superderecho, there were hundreds of people out with chainsaws, trucks, shovels and wheelbarrows to help their neighbors.
But what do you do when you can’t help in person because of COVID-19 and social distancing? The Southern Illinois Community Foundation has found a way.
The City of Marion has furloughed more than 40 employees to curb revenue loss during the state’s stay-at-home order designed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As the community settles in during Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-home order and other executive orders limiting business, many in the region are left without work and a lot of time to worry about what that will mean for them and their families. The federal government this week began sending relief checks of as much as $1,200 a person or up to $3,400 for families of four.
However, there are those who have the fortune of still being able to work or who have a solid financial safety net. For these people, the SICF has a challenge: Pledge all or part of your stimulus check to those in need.
The SICF’s Southern Illinois COVID-19 Community Relief Fund was established to provide an avenue for those with the means to assist but maybe not the network best able to help. Byram Fager is the SICF executive director and he said the group was receiving calls from people who felt they didn’t need the stimulus check and wanted to know how they could use it to help their neighbors.
“I feel like there’s something we should be doing with it but we just don’t know how,” Fager said of the messages SICF would receive.
Fager also noted that, unlike a natural disaster, the scope of COVID-19 and its impact is not in a focused area.
“This disaster we are in right now," he said, "there’s no limit."
The community relief fund was launched Monday, and since then, Fager said they have received thousands of dollars in donations. But, unlike the three other COVID-specific funds the foundation manages, the Southern Illinois COVID-19 Community Relief Fund allows donors to choose for their dollars to stay in the community they live in.
As for what the funds will support, Fager said the foundation is still working out the details. He said it managed the $100,000 grant passed down from the state to more than 50 food banks and shelters in the lower 15 counties of Illinois.
“Since the state (grant) focused first on food and shelter we thought maybe we should go to that rent and utility assistance,” he said, adding that children's services are high on the list, too.
He hoped this decision would be finalized by the end of the month.
In a video posted Monday, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams announced that he would be donating 100% of his stimulus check.
“I encourage everyone out there who has the same means as I have to do the same thing,” Williams said in the video.
On Wednesday, speaking with The Southern, Williams said his family was blessed that both he and his wife were still working and he wanted to pass this blessing along. He said if just 400 families did the same, the fund would have close to $1 million.
Across Southern Illinois, organizations that feed the hungry are seeing an increase in requests for help.
Fager said while the campaign bills itself as a challenge, it isn’t similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge — the social media trend from 2016 that raised awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In these videos, participants pledged money and called on friends to participate, all before having a bucket of icy water poured over their heads.
This is helpful for some types of giving, but, as with everything COVID-19 related, this is more complicated.
“This isn’t about challenging you and shaming you into giving part of your stimulus check,” Fager said, adding it’s not as easy for some as they truly do need the money.
As for how to apply to benefit from the Southern Illinois COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, Fager said the application process will be dictated by how much money is received in donations. He didn’t want 15 nonprofits to apply when only one or two could be selected. He said the gifts need to be meaningful, so he and his team are waiting to decide how to divvy up the donations. That said, he encouraged all nonprofits to be in touch through the foundation’s website, https://www.sicf.org.
Those interested in donating can also use that website.
