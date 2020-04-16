Southern Illinois Community Foundation asks those who can to donate stimulus checks to help

“I encourage everyone out there who has the same means as I have to do the same thing,” Williams said in the video.

On Wednesday, speaking with The Southern, Williams said his family was blessed that both he and his wife were still working and he wanted to pass this blessing along. He said if just 400 families did the same, the fund would have close to $1 million.

Southern Illinois food pantries see increased requests due to COVID-19 Across Southern Illinois, organizations that feed the hungry are seeing an increase in requests for help.

Fager said while the campaign bills itself as a challenge, it isn’t similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge — the social media trend from 2016 that raised awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In these videos, participants pledged money and called on friends to participate, all before having a bucket of icy water poured over their heads.

This is helpful for some types of giving, but, as with everything COVID-19 related, this is more complicated.

“This isn’t about challenging you and shaming you into giving part of your stimulus check,” Fager said, adding it’s not as easy for some as they truly do need the money.