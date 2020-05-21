Southern Illinois Community Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits

Fager explained that the Southern Illinois Community Foundation partners with established local charities to provide funds for the work they already are doing.

“There are a lot of good nonprofits here who are working hard to help people,” Fager said.

Fager said they allowed donors to specify how they wanted their donations used. Some donors chose to keep the funds in their hometowns or donated to hep with certain types of need like food or housing.

Crosswalk is offering help to those who have lost jobs or income because of the pandemic, according to receptionist Sabrina Ferketich. Besides help with rent and mortgage payments and utilities, help is available with car payments and insurance, car repairs and food vouchers.

Since Williams was the first person to donate his stimulus check, Fager made the first awards presentations to organizations that help Carbondale residents — Crosswalk and Foster Family Resource Center.

Donations are still being accepted for Southern Illinois COVID-19 Community Fund. To donate, visit www.sicf.org and click on the COVID-19 banner or mail checks to Southern Illinois Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1772, Marion, IL 62959.