Southern Illinois Community Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits

CARBONDALE — As federal stimulus payments began arriving in Southern Illinois, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams and the Southern Illinois Community Foundation asked residents to donate a portion of their payments to Southern Illinois COVID-19 Community Fund.
Southern Illinois responded, and, on Thursday, the first round of grants were distributed from the COVID-19 Community Fund.
SICF awarded nine grants totaling $10,000 to Southern Illinois nonprofits to help support housing, rent and utility assistance; emergency food and basic supplies; and support for children and other vulnerable populations. Grants ranged from $300 to $2,500.
Four of the grants went to Crosswalk Community Action to help residents in Carbondale, Makanda, Marion and Murphysboro.
The Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Jesus Es El Senor Methodist Church Food Pantry in Cobden, Marion Ministerial Alliance and The Salvation Army also received grants.
SICF Executive Director Byram Fager said they will award another round of grants in June.
“Donations have been coming in steadily. A lot of people indicate they wanted to donate all or part of their stimulus checks, but still have not received their checks,” Fager said. “We try not to replicate or reinvent everything, we try to support it.”
Fager explained that the Southern Illinois Community Foundation partners with established local charities to provide funds for the work they already are doing.
“There are a lot of good nonprofits here who are working hard to help people,” Fager said.
Fager said they allowed donors to specify how they wanted their donations used. Some donors chose to keep the funds in their hometowns or donated to hep with certain types of need like food or housing.
Crosswalk is offering help to those who have lost jobs or income because of the pandemic, according to receptionist Sabrina Ferketich. Besides help with rent and mortgage payments and utilities, help is available with car payments and insurance, car repairs and food vouchers.
Since Williams was the first person to donate his stimulus check, Fager made the first awards presentations to organizations that help Carbondale residents — Crosswalk and Foster Family Resource Center.
Donations are still being accepted for Southern Illinois COVID-19 Community Fund. To donate, visit www.sicf.org and click on the COVID-19 banner or mail checks to Southern Illinois Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1772, Marion, IL 62959.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
