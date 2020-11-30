 Skip to main content
Southern Illinois Community Foundation's GiveSI hopes to help philanthropy do more
GiveSI

Southern Illinois Community Foundation's GiveSI hopes to help philanthropy do more

120120-nws-giving-1.jpg

Sylvia Garmany leads a group of second and third graders in remote learning at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois on Monday in Carbondale. The organization is one of several charities in the region that will be benefitting from GiveSI through the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — In a year in which financial support means even more than it normally does, local nonprofits are poised to benefit from bonus donation funds being awarded for Giving Tuesday as part of GiveSI.

The Southern Illinois Community Foundation, along with community partners Southern Illinois Healthcare, WSIL News 3 and United Way of Southern Illinois, have created an opportunity for financial donations to go just a little bit further this year with a bonus pool helping boost funds given to participating organizations from 6 p.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. According to the SICF website, the GiveSI campaign is a 30-hour community day of giving supporting nonprofits in the 17 southernmost counties of Illinois.

The SICF helps nonprofits establish without having to go through the complicated start-up process. The foundation manages and oversees funds from each of its participating organizations.

Michelle Snyder, program manager for SICF, said Tuesday that this inaugural GiveSI came together in just six weeks.

“We really jumped in with both feet,” Snyder said.

She said Southern Illinois Healthcare helped provide part of the bonus pool that will be used to increase funds donated to each organization. The pool had about $22,000 in it as of Tuesday — Snyder said the amount could grow. Snyder said each organization will receive a donation bonus equal to the percentage of the pool each organization raises during the campaign.

Snyder said there is a list of 82 different nonprofits the day of giving will benefit at sicf.org/givesi-donate. She said some already had funds set up with the community foundation, while others had worked with the group to receive pandemic-related grant funding this year.

Snyder said the impact the coronavirus has had on nonprofits’ abilities to fundraise was part of what spurred the creation of GiveSI.

One of the organizations on the GiveSI list is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois. Its executive director, Tina Carpenter, said COVID has made giving Tuesday even more important.

Carpenter said this year BGCSI’s costs to serve youth have increased due to having to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other services sparked by COVID-19. She went on to say the BGCSI served over 22,000 meals between March and the end of August. It also made great strides, she said, to provide as much as it could to as many as it could. But this meant staying open longer and working in smaller groups of kids.

She said all this has made the need for funding all the more critical.

“In order to serve the youth in smaller groups and for long days, funding assists with staffing, PPE, cleaning supplies, professional disinfecting and more,” she said.

The Carbondale Warming Center is another beneficiary of GiveSI. The center provides a warm place to stay during the cold months to those in need of shelter. Executive Director Carmalita Cahill said COVID-19 has also put a significant strain on the Warming Center. She said since March the center has been open 24 hours a day and has had to make due without its normal volunteers. Instead, it had to double its staff.

“We stepped out on faith and have been the gracious recipients of grants, sub grants and countless donations,” Cahill said in a written message to The Southern. Cahill said with more uncertain times ahead with COVID-19, support is all the more imperative.

“The donated funds will allow us to continue the work we have started and to keep doors open beyond March if need be,” she wrote. Typically the shelter closes in the spring until the cold weather returns later in the year.

The GiveSI event began at 6 p.m. Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. Those interested in making a donation are encouraged to visit www.sicf.org/givesi.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

