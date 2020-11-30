Southern Illinois Community Foundation's GiveSI hopes to help philanthropy do more

Snyder said there is a list of 82 different nonprofits the day of giving will benefit at sicf.org/givesi-donate. She said some already had funds set up with the community foundation, while others had worked with the group to receive pandemic-related grant funding this year.

Snyder said the impact the coronavirus has had on nonprofits’ abilities to fundraise was part of what spurred the creation of GiveSI.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the organizations on the GiveSI list is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois. Its executive director, Tina Carpenter, said COVID has made giving Tuesday even more important.

+2 Hundreds of Southern Illinoisans are required to register as sex offenders. But are we any safer? In recent years, policy makers and advocates, both for offenders as well as victims, have been raising questions as to whether the sex offender registry, and the rules around it, really makes the public safer.

Carpenter said this year BGCSI’s costs to serve youth have increased due to having to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other services sparked by COVID-19. She went on to say the BGCSI served over 22,000 meals between March and the end of August. It also made great strides, she said, to provide as much as it could to as many as it could. But this meant staying open longer and working in smaller groups of kids.

She said all this has made the need for funding all the more critical.

“In order to serve the youth in smaller groups and for long days, funding assists with staffing, PPE, cleaning supplies, professional disinfecting and more,” she said.