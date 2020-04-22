Southern Illinois counties have different approaches to handling funding shortfalls during pandemic

On their end, Crocker said talks have been ongoing for several weeks as the COVID-19 situation has intensified. County officials are not able to force furloughs on officeholders, but they can lay out the facts for them — if savings aren’t found, there might have to be a budget adjustment that diverts office funding to make up the lost revenue. Crocker said all the parties have been understanding.

“They understand the concerns and the need and financial picture,” Crocker said Wednesday.

Unlike Williamson County, however, Franklin County board members also have to consider the recently-approved sales tax increase to support the building of a new courthouse. After the third attempt to sell voters on the idea of increasing taxes, albeit by 1% for a limited time, to replace its crumbling, but historic courthouse, voters gave the OK in April 2019.

But, with declining sales tax revenue, questions have been hurled at the board about what it means for the courthouse. Will the life of the tax need to be extended? The short answer, Crocker said, was no.