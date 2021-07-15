Southern Illinois COVID-19 cases more than double over the last two weeks

MURPHYSBORO — The Jackson County Health Department is warning the public of the recent sharp increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases.
For the first 15 days of July, 106 new cases were detected in the county, compared to 42 cases for the whole month of June. This averages out to 7.1 new cases per day for July so far, versus 1.4 new cases per day for June.
That's according to a news release sent out by the department's administrator, Bart Hagston, on Thursday.
This same trend is seen across Southern Illinois, as a whole, with the number of new cases more than doubling the last two weeks, according to the department.
In late June, Jackson County was down to only four active cases of COVID-19, but was up to 97 active cases as of July 15.
"All of this data translates to increased local risk of contracting COVID-19," the department said.
The sharp increase is due to a number of factors including:
• Relatively low vaccination rates for Jackson County (38%) and the region.
• Resumption of “normal” activities by unvaccinated individuals without the use of masks or social distancing. Several cases recently have been linked to sports, travel, and summer camps.
• General disregard of COVID-19 symptoms; symptomatic people no longer staying home as much.
• The presence of the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, which is more easily transmitted person-to-person.
The health department suggested these actions to reduce transmission while the local risk is elevated:
• Consider being vaccinated. All three authorized vaccines have been shown to safe and very effective, even against the Delta variant. Vaccines are also widely available at health departments, pharmacies, and
other medical providers. Talk to those you trust, including your physician, about any concerns.
• Unvaccinated people should wear masks and practice physical distancing. People who are immunocompromised or have significant health conditions, even if vaccinated, should consider masking in crowds.
• Stay home when COVID-19 symptoms are present, including many of the ones commonly mistaken for seasonal allergies or the common cold.
The Jackson County Health Department is providing routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those age 12 and older. Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent. Vaccinations are free, no insurance information is collected, and no appointment is needed.
Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the most important step to bringing the virus under control, lessening public health precautions, making more activities possible, and keeping those most vulnerable in our community safe and healthy.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit getvaccineanswers.org or www.ourshotsi.com.