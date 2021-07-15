Southern Illinois COVID-19 cases more than double over the last two weeks

MURPHYSBORO — The Jackson County Health Department is warning the public of the recent sharp increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases.

For the first 15 days of July, 106 new cases were detected in the county, compared to 42 cases for the whole month of June. This averages out to 7.1 new cases per day for July so far, versus 1.4 new cases per day for June.

That's according to a news release sent out by the department's administrator, Bart Hagston, on Thursday.

This same trend is seen across Southern Illinois, as a whole, with the number of new cases more than doubling the last two weeks, according to the department.

In late June, Jackson County was down to only four active cases of COVID-19, but was up to 97 active cases as of July 15.

"All of this data translates to increased local risk of contracting COVID-19," the department said.

The sharp increase is due to a number of factors including:

• Relatively low vaccination rates for Jackson County (38%) and the region.