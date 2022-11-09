Southern Illinois Election Results | Bost defeats Markel, issues victory statement

Southern Illinois voters have chosen incumbent Mike Bost to serve a fifth term in the United States Congress.

In the late hours of the night on Tuesday, Bost accepted victory as the final votes were counted.

The incumbent has garnered 75% of votes counted thus far with 82% of precincts reporting.

Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, verbally claimed victory when issuing a statement to his supporters and to the people of Southern Illinois.

"Tracy and I can't thank the people of Southern Illinois enough for their support and their prayers. Our victory tonight sends a powerful message to out-of-touch politicians everywhere that we're unified and unyielding in the fight for our conservative values. Joe Biden's going to be held accountable for destroying the economy, ignoring the border crisis, and taking us from America First to America Last in two years flat. But none of this would be possible without the trust of voters from across our vast 12th District. Serving you is truly the honor of a lifetime."

The newly-drawn 12th district covers most of Southern Illinois from Bond County to portions of Fayette and Effingham Counties, and all the way to the southern tip of the state, for a total 34 counties in all which Bost will now represent. He has served in the Illinois House from 1995 to 2015.

He spent most of Election Day traveling throughout the district including stops in Casey, Effingham, Marion, Murphysboro and Steeleville.

His opponent, Homer “Chip” Markel is a former correctional officer at Tamms and Menard prisons and served in the U.S. Navy. In a post on his Facebook page Monday, Markel said he was pleased with his campaign.

Following the election results on Tuesday, Markel took to Facebook again to issue further statements.

"We knew this would be an uphill battle, but we soldiered on anyway. I will not be your representative, but I am so grateful for the opportunity to run," he wrote. "We did not win this race, but that doesn’t mean we stop engaging, fighting, and advocating. We can rest, but then we resume. Stay encouraged, and stay involved."