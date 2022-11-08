Southern Illinois Election Results | Carbondale home rule retention: Yes vs. no

CARBONDALE — Voters in the City of Carbondale had to answer the question of whether or not their city would be remaining a home rule community.

At about 9 p.m., Carbondale voters had elected to keep home rule in the city.

Home rule provides cities and their local governments with the power to “regulate for the protection of the public health, safety, morals and welfare; to license; to tax; and to incur debt.”

Carbondale has been a home rule community for 50 years. Because the population of the city fell below 25,000 in the last census, the issue was brought to a vote on this year’s ballot.

With home rule, the City of Carbondale currently levies a total real estate tax of $1,035,289, which is 2.67% or $28,000 lower than the real estate tax levy in 1999. The current real estate tax levy is used entirely to fund a portion of public safety pensions.

City Finance Director Jeff Davis said if the city lost home rule it would need to increase its budget by $14.6 million to keep providing all the services the city has now. That would increase property taxes on a home valued at $100,000 by approximately $1,400 to $1,500.

“Carbondale City Council has maintained a really low real estate tax levy for the city for city services ... The reason that the council is able to do that is that we have sales taxes that are generated mostly by non-residents. When people are coming to town every day to work, shop and all those types of things. They're spending money and generating revenue that we use to pay for services,” City Manager Gary Williams told The Southern earlier this year.

Councilman Jeff Doherty said it would set the city back 50 years during a city council meeting.

The city also would have lost about $1 million in funding it provides for community organizations, like Good Samaritan Ministries, the Warming Center and Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.