Southern Illinois Election Results | Representative for 118th District: Ikner vs. Jacobs

In the 118th District of the Illinois House, State Representative Paul Jacobs of Pomona, a Republican, leads Democrat challenger Van Ikner at The Southern's press time.

Jacobs said he had good support in Jackson and Williamson counties and was ahead in Union County. He expected to win Pulaski County, but was not sure about Alexander County, which he led by about 300 votes.

“I’m ready to go back to Springfield and get stuff done,” Jacobs said.

One thing he will work to improve is the SAFE-T Act. Jacobs has sponsored a bill to repeal the act.

He said if Republicans pick up a few seats in Illinois, they are likely to have more success in fixing the act.

Jacobs said Tuesday evening was “very rewarding.” He expects to win every county, and was ahead in each of the district’s five counties.

Jacobs was elected as a state representative in the 115th District of the Illinois House in November 2020. He was sworn-in on Jan. 13, 2021.

He and his wife Rhonda have four grown children and 10 grandchildren.

Ikner was sitting on pins and needles at his watch party at Tres Hombres in Carbondale.

“I’m now down by about 9,000 votes with only 44% of the precincts in,” Ikner said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

He said he was happy to move the needle a little bit.

Ikner also said he wanted to wait for all the votes to be received and counted before he said too much.

“I will not worry about it until all the votes are in and counted,” Ikner said.

Ikner campaigned throughout the district, telling people he wanted to be the inaugural state representative elected to represent the people of Alexander, Pulaski, Williamson, Jackson, and Union Counties in the new 118th District.