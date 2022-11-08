Southern Illinois Election Results | Representative for Illinois's 12th Congressional District: Bost appears to defeat Markel

Southern Illinois voters appear to have chosen incumbent Mike Bost to serve a fifth term in the United States Congress.

A Republican from Murphysboro, Bost looks to have defeated Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel in the race to represent the newly-drawn 12th Congressional district in Illinois. The new district covers most of Southern Illinois from Bond County to portions of Fayette and Effingham Counties, and all the way to the southern tip of the state, leaving 34 counties in all for Bost to continue representing

Bost has served in Congress since 2015. He previously served in the Illinois House from 1995 to 2015.

He spent most of Election Day traveling throughout the district including stops in Casey, Effingham, Marion, Murphysboro and Steeleville.

"I visited 11 of the 34 counties today and I am grateful for the voters support," he said. "The numbers are not official yet, but they are leading our way and I thank them for their votes."

Bost said he was still watching for results from St. Clair County as well as Jackson County, which he expected would come in "late in the night."

His opponent, Homer “Chip” Markel is a former correctional officer at Tamms and Menard prisons and served in the U.S. Navy. In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Markel said he was pleased with his campaign.

“I feel satisfied. We’ve run a good race, with integrity and transparency. I have said what I needed to say,” he wrote.

As of The Southern's print deadline, and with just over 71% of precincts reporting their results, 139,905 had gone to Bost while 38,621 votes were in for Markel.