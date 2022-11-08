Southern Illinois Election Results | Representative for Illinois's 12th Congressional District: Bost defeats Markel, issues victory statement

Southern Illinois voters have chosen incumbent Mike Bost to serve a fifth term in the United States Congress.

In the late hours of the night on Tuesday, Bost accepted victory as the final votes were counted.

The current total is now at 199,431 votes for Bost and 63,786 votes for Markel.

Bost verbally claimed victory when issuing a statement to his supporters and to the people of Southern Illinois.

"Tracy and I can't thank the people of Southern Illinois enough for their support and their prayers. Our victory tonight sends a powerful message to out-of-touch politicians everywhere that we're unified and unyielding in the fight for our conservative values. Joe Biden's going to be held accountable for destroying the economy, ignoring the border crisis, and taking us from America First to America Last in two years flat. But none of this would be possible without the trust of voters from across our vast 12th District. Serving you is truly the honor of a lifetime."

A Republican from Murphysboro, Bost looks to have defeated Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel in the race to represent the newly-drawn 12th Congressional district in Illinois. The new district covers most of Southern Illinois from Bond County to portions of Fayette and Effingham Counties, and all the way to the southern tip of the state, leaving 34 counties in all for Bost to continue representing

Bost has served in Congress since 2015. He previously served in the Illinois House from 1995 to 2015.

He spent most of Election Day traveling throughout the district including stops in Casey, Effingham, Marion, Murphysboro and Steeleville.

"I visited 11 of the 34 counties today and I am grateful for the voters support," Bost said on election night. "The numbers are not official yet, but they are leading our way and I thank them for their votes."

Bost said he was still watching for results from St. Clair County as well as Jackson County, which he had expected would come in "late in the night."

His opponent, Homer “Chip” Markel is a former correctional officer at Tamms and Menard prisons and served in the U.S. Navy. In a post on his Facebook page Monday, Markel said he was pleased with his campaign.

“I feel satisfied. We’ve run a good race, with integrity and transparency. I have said what I needed to say,” he wrote.

Last night at The Southern's print deadline, and with just over 71% of precincts reporting their results, 139,905 votes had gone to Bost while 38,621 votes were in for Markel.