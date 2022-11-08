Southern Illinois Election Results | Voters elect to keep home rule status in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Voters in the City of Carbondale fulfilled their wishes to keep their community home rule, results showed 3,667 voted against abolishing home rule, while 988 voted in favor of its abolishment.

Home rule provides cities and their local governments with the power to “regulate for the protection of the public health, safety, morals and welfare; to license; to tax; and to incur debt.”

Carbondale has been a home rule community for 50 years. Because the population of the city fell below 25,000 in the last census, the issue was on the ballot for this year's General Election.

Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey thanked the voters for choosing to keep home rule.

"I want to thank the citizens of Carbondale for keeping the local interest in mind and doing what's best for the city and citizens of Carbondale," Harvey said.

She also thanked voters for not listening to those with the big money or those who don't have what's best for Carbondale in their heart.

Harvey also thanked Sandy Litecky and Dennis Poshard, members of the Keep Home Rule organization, for their efforts to get information to citizens.

City Manager Gary Williams said the biggest thing that home rule does is helping city officials make decisions based on what is needed and what is best for the community.

"Home rule gives us the powers to be able to be more creative on how we generate revenue," Williams said, adding that is how they keep property taxes down.

Those powerful tools could not be used without home rule.

"I think voter turnout and overwhelming support for keeping home rule is a testament of how well people understand their local government and how the people are engaged," Williams said.

He added that keeping home rule allows the city of Carbondale to stay competitive.

He also thanked everyone for their support.

Before the election, City Finance Director Jeff Davis gave a presentation to the city council on what losing home rule would mean.

With home rule, the City of Carbondale currently levies a total real estate tax of $1,035,289, which is 2.67% or $28,000 lower than the real estate tax levy in 1999. The current real estate tax levy is used entirely to fund a portion of public safety pensions.

Davis said if the city lost home rule it would need to increase its budget by $14.6 million to keep providing all the services it currently has. That would increase property taxes on a home valued at $100,000 by approximately $1,400 to $1,500.

Part of the way the city keeps real estate taxes low is that they have enacted sales taxes that are generated by mostly non-residents, according to Williams. The taxes generate revenue that used to pay for services.

Keeping home rule also means the city can continue to help fund community organizations, like Good Samaritan Ministries, the Warming Center and Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.