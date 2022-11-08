Southern Illinois Election Results | Williamson County State's Attorney: Cascio-Hale concedes race to Hampson

MARION — Republican challenger Theodore "Ted" Hampson is the new Williamson County State's Attorney following Tuesday's election.

Hampson garnered approximately 75% of the vote while ousting interim state's attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale.

"This is a tremendous honor," said Hampson, who had previously served the county as an assistant state's attorney when hired by former Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti.

"I have been interested in serving the people of Williamson County for some time now and plan to hit the ground running on Dec. 1," Hampson said.

Hampson added that it was "humbling" to receive such a large portion of the vote and vowed to work hard in his new position.

"When you put in all the hard work and then see that hard work come to fruition, it's pretty exciting," he said. "I can't wait to get started."

Cascio-Hale said she thanks her supporters who worked tirelessly in the campaign.

"Being the first female state's attorney in Williamson County is an experience I will always treasure. I am grateful to Williamson County Democrats for nominating me to step into Brandon Zanotti's vacated seat.

"I am also grateful to the county board for putting their faith in me," Cascio-Hale continued. "Finally, I want to congratulate my opponent. The office of state's attorney is an important role with great responsibility in service to the people. I wish him the best, as well as the citizens of the county."