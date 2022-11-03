Southern Illinois Elections | Two vie for regional superintendent of schools

Matthew Hickam and Annette Jaynes, both long-time educators, are facing off to become the next regional superintendent of schools.

On Nov. 8th, voters will choose between the pair, selecting one to oversee the Regional Office of Education No. 30 which covers Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties.

Hickam, the Republican on the ballot, currently serves as superintendent for Du Quoin Community Unit School District No. 300. Additionally, he has taught or served as an administrator in Murphysboro and Galatia.

He said the regional superintendent position is one that matches well with his experience.

“I’ve been in these school’s shoes,” he said. “I feel like I can really be of help to the 24 school districts in the five county region.”

Hickam explained that his primary focus as regional superintendent would be to help districts fill teaching vacancies as well as expand professional development opportunities for educators.

“I would see myself as an assistant to teachers and administrators and believe I have a unique perspective to help them navigate anything that they might need help to navigate,” he said.

Democrat Annette Jaynes has been a teacher in Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 for nearly three decades. She recently told WJPF-AM that she considers herself a strong supporter not only of schools, but communities.

“I want to continue to help communities and be an advocate for students families and educators all over the five counties and statewide. I’ve worked my entire career to do that,” she said.

Jaynes added she would focus not only on attracting new people to the teaching ranks but also in retaining quality teachers by improving the teaching environment.

“I’ve been in the trenches of education,” she said. I’ve always been an advocate for educators and students and parents. This position would help me continue this advocacy.”