A new report by personal finance website WalletHub shows that U.S. consumers have slowed in paying down their personal credit card debt.

The “Credit Card Debt Study,” released last week, showed that consumers’ paydown of credit card debt in the first quarter of 2023 was the second-smallest in a decade, with just $24 billion in debt paid. This comes on the heels of an all-time record of nearly $180 billion in new credit card debt racked up in 2022.

Additionally, average household credit card debt nationally now stands at $9,654, an increase of $738 from the first quarter of 2022. Local financial experts give several reasons for the higher debt load and the slower paydown.

Andrew Rogers, a financial adviser with Royal Alliance Associates in Carterville said one factor may just be tighter household finances.

“I think a lot of it is people trying to adjust their budgets to higher prices; prices of everything have inflated so much – consumables like groceries, gasoline, clothing and things like that really went up, especially during COVID,” he explained. “A lot of people are trying to look at where they spend their money.”

Rogers said that often paying credit card debt sometimes does not receive the same priority as other expenses such as food and utilities.

“When it comes to the more important things, I think people are going to curb debt paydown to buy groceries and things like that,” he said.

The pandemic may have influenced consumers’ approach to finance in another way, said Olivia Bradley, vice president of commercial lending for Eldorado-based Legence Bank.

“I think this reflects that people were using COVID-19 relief money to pay of some credit card debt and it has kind of stalled because it’s all gone now,” she said.

She added as personal credit card balances become greater, the likelihood for banks to loan additional money decreases.

“If you have all of this debt out there, it can impact your debt-to-income ratio and can make it very hard for me to get you approved for a loan whenever you are already struggling to pay the debt that you have,” she explained.

Inflation also may be a factor, according to Kevin Sylwester, director of the School of Analytics, Finance and Economics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“The pessimistic story is that it comes from inflation, things simply costing more,” he said. “If Americans are finding it more difficult to finance their purchases out of their paychecks, they have to borrow against the future. That’s credit card debt. Also, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates and I don’t know how much credit card rates have gone up, but for people who don’t completely pay off their credit cards every month, higher interest rates mean those balances will increase faster.”

Sylwester said some analysts may see an upside to the lower paydown rate.

“The more positive spin is that if people are feeling more confident about the future, that’s when they make more purchases,” he explained. “If credit card debt is going up, it might be that people are just more confident and figure that they can spend more.”

As for the level of average credit card debt, Sylwester is not as concerned.

“It is a little concerning that Americans didn’t pay down their credit card debt as much as they usually do following the holiday season, but with that being said, we are not in uncharted territory even though credit card debt’s never been $986 billion before. Once you adjust for inflation, that number comes down and it’s not record-breaking,” he said.

Regardless, Rogers said he encourages people to find ways to reduce the balance on their credit cards.

“This is another one of those reports that is proof people need to have a plan in place for how they are going to pay it down. That doesn’t mean it needs to be paid next week, but they do need to plan,” he said.

Bradley said if the Fed does bump interest rates up more, the trend of small credit card paydowns may continue.

“As a consumer, you’re going to pay way more for credit and if you are using credit for things you have to have to live and survive, you are not going to pay down debt because you’re not going to have any extra money to apply to paying down debt,” she said.

States Where People Are Using Credit Cards to Cover Basic Living Expenses States Where People Are Using Credit Cards to Cover Basic Living Expenses Revolving balances are climbing once again after rapidly declining during COVID Difficulty affording basic living expenses and the use of credit cards to cover them is on the rise More than one in three adults used credit cards or loans to cover basic living expenses 15. Florida 14. Nevada 13. Wisconsin 12. Pennsylvania 11. Maryland 10. Colorado 9. New Jersey 8. Hawaii 7. Texas 6. California 5. Delaware 4. New Hampshire 3. New York 2. Massachusetts 1. Connecticut