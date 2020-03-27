Southern Illinois farms see uptick in direct-to-consumer sales amid coronavirus

She said people may come up with different conclusions, but for local growers, “hopefully a lot of people will come to realize that food grown locally is, first of all, a lot more nutritious, is fresher (and) has had less handling.”

She hopes that after the concern over the coronavirus is over, many people will keep the habit of buying local.

“I think long term, it will be a benefit to local farmers,” she said.

Rendleman said the uptick has been nice, but it’s mostly gone to balance the lack of restaurant accounts. These accounts abruptly ended two weeks ago when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order that prohibited dine-in service at restaurants in order to try and tamp down the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.

Even with limited handling of items, Rendleman said they are taking precautions with CSA share pickups. This week’s Thursday pickup at the Neighborhood Co-op saw Rendleman handling orders with gloves and placing them into grocery carts wiped down with disinfectant. Customers were not allowed to just go pick up their bag, but instead had to wait, 6 feet apart, and tell Rendleman their name before their order was placed on a bench for them to pick up and take home.

Rendleman said people respected the new rules.