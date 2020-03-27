Southern Illinois farms see uptick in direct-to-consumer sales amid coronavirus

CARBONDALE — While buying patterns have changed as consumers adjust to social distancing and stay-home orders, some Southern Illinois farmers say direct-to-customer sales have seen an uptick.
Jill Rendleman is the owner/manager of All Seasons Farm and is on the board of the Little Egypt Alliance of Famers (LEAF) Food Hub. She said in the last few weeks, both her farm’s direct-to-customer sales as well as shares in LEAF’s community-supported agriculture program have seen a noted uptick in customers.
“I must have gotten five or 10 new customers within a week,” she said of her own farm after the virus began spreading rapidly in the United States.
“We saw a big uptick in the number of people buying meat as well as other value-added products,” she said of LEAF.
The community-supported agriculture, or CSA, model has customers pay in advance for weekly food boxes to be picked up. The LEAF program also allows consumers to make weekly payments and order from a selection in an online store. These offerings come from a variety of local farms.
The uptick makes sense to Rendleman.
“I think this is a moment where people are questioning everything about what they eat, where it comes from, how it is grown, who handles it and how they handle it,” Rendleman said.
She said people may come up with different conclusions, but for local growers, “hopefully a lot of people will come to realize that food grown locally is, first of all, a lot more nutritious, is fresher (and) has had less handling.”
She hopes that after the concern over the coronavirus is over, many people will keep the habit of buying local.
“I think long term, it will be a benefit to local farmers,” she said.
On Wednesday, Carbondale announced the extension on its website. The measure was appreciated, but local business owners say the hurt goes well beyond a delayed tax payment.
Rendleman said the uptick has been nice, but it’s mostly gone to balance the lack of restaurant accounts. These accounts abruptly ended two weeks ago when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order that prohibited dine-in service at restaurants in order to try and tamp down the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.
Even with limited handling of items, Rendleman said they are taking precautions with CSA share pickups. This week’s Thursday pickup at the Neighborhood Co-op saw Rendleman handling orders with gloves and placing them into grocery carts wiped down with disinfectant. Customers were not allowed to just go pick up their bag, but instead had to wait, 6 feet apart, and tell Rendleman their name before their order was placed on a bench for them to pick up and take home.
Rendleman said people respected the new rules.
Rendleman and her team aren’t the only ones having to think outside the box to deliver local food. Ann Stahlheber, market manager for the Carbondale Farmer’s Market, said she and her board have had to reinvent the way the market will do business.
Normally, customers browse stalls that all face one central lane. Now, she said, there will be a limit of 18 vendors, all selling food, with stalls no more than 10 feet wide and leaving 10 feet between themselves and the next vendor.
Stahlheber said customers will drive down the line of vendors and place their orders through their car window — one person from the stall will handle the money, and another will place the order in the customer’s car.
“We don’t know how this is going to work,” Stahlheber said.
However, she said it’s worth trying — she said customers and vendors depend on the market.
“We know the community really loves the market,” she said, adding that “a lot of farmers depend on the market for their livelihood.”
She said if the new system works, the market might try to expand to more stalls and have a “U-turn” drive through with another aisle of vendors.
Stahlheber also said she is asking that all vendors have contact information ready to hand out so that customers might be able to place orders a week in advance, which would streamline the following weeks.
She said even with the new changes, the market will start on time, April 6, with the same hours, 8 a.m. to noon.
If it's bumpy, they will adjust, Stahlheber said. “We are open for suggestions,” she said about the new operation. She asked that customers follow them on Facebook, at facebook.com/communityfarmersmarket, to keep up-to-date.
Rendleman appreciates the flexibility.
“Local farmers need all the help we can get,” she said.
