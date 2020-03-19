Southern Illinois first responders, courthouses take measures to disrupt the spread of COVID-19

Southern Illinois law enforcement have modified their response protocols to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 respiratory virus has killed thousands worldwide. Two cases have been confirmed in Southern Illinois, one in Jackson County and one in Williamson County. Concerns about the virus have caused business closures statewide and other events to be rescheduled as a state of emergency has been declared at the state and federal levels.
In a news release sent Monday, the Carbondale Police Department, in regards to nonemergency calls, said it would “assign an officer to obtain the information for the police report over the telephone instead of providing a physical response by a police officer.”
The release said the criteria for this response would be crimes that previously occurred, where a suspect is no longer present and where there is no imminent threat to personal safety.
Herrin and Sesser police departments have announced similar protocols.
In a Facebook post made Wednesday, the Sesser Police Department announced that officers would not be responding in person to nonemergency calls, including minor traffic crashes where there are no injuries and no road blockage, opting instead to handle them over the phone.
“Officers will handle the crash over the phone and mail out accident reports,” the post said.
In Herrin, the notice came as a letter posted to Facebook. In it, Police Chief Quinn Laird said his department, too, would be handling some cases over the phone. He also wrote that the police department was closed except to essential personnel. Laird also wrote that records requests should be made over the phone during normal business hours. He wrote that records will be returned via email.
Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel said he sent out a directive to his deputies earlier in the week, telling them to do any work they can over the phone. He also said that most officers usually wear gloves, but that the office has also provided extra gloves and masks should deputies have to respond to a call — there is also sanitizer and disinfectant in squad cars, as well, to keep potential arrest transportation clean.
Harvel also noted that deputies might have to be less proactive on patrols than they normally would be to reduce contact with citizens.
While many courthouses in the region have suspended civil court hearings, Hardin County announced that beginning Thursday, the courthouse would be closed to the public entirely, except for emergencies. Similarly, Massac County announced Thursday that many of its courthouse offices would be closed to the public, but would remain available by phone. Those offices are:
- Circuit Clerk
- Probation
- County Treasurer
- Tax Assessor
- State’s Attorney
- County Clerk
Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Christy Solverson issued an administrative order suspending many court activities, including:
- Civil matters, including jury trials;
- Traffic violations;
- Ordinance violations;
- Misdemeanor cases;
- Probate;
- Family cases;
- Law magistrate;
- Juveniles cases, with exceptions (detailed below);
- Marriages;
- Criminal and traffic reviews;
- Tax cases;
- Pay or appear court;
- Carbondale City Court;
- Murphysboro City Court; and
- Spanish Court.
According to the order, the following cases will still be held with appearances expected for all litigants, unless travel or health exemptions apply:
- All matters with individuals in-custody, including bond review;
- Criminal felony matters except probation and payment reviews;
- Juvenile temporary custody hearings (shelter care);
- Juvenile detention hearings;
- Petitions for Emergency Order of Protection/No Contact Stalking Orders;
- Plenary Order of Protection/No Contact Stalking Orders;
- Emergency hearings in family matters scheduled with approval of the court; and
- Any other emergency hearing as scheduled and approved by the court.
Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, having traveled out of the country in the last 21 days or live with someone who has, have been directed to self-quarantine, or have flu symptoms are asked not to visit the courthouse.
