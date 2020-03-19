Southern Illinois first responders, courthouses take measures to disrupt the spread of COVID-19

In Herrin, the notice came as a letter posted to Facebook. In it, Police Chief Quinn Laird said his department, too, would be handling some cases over the phone. He also wrote that the police department was closed except to essential personnel. Laird also wrote that records requests should be made over the phone during normal business hours. He wrote that records will be returned via email.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel said he sent out a directive to his deputies earlier in the week, telling them to do any work they can over the phone. He also said that most officers usually wear gloves, but that the office has also provided extra gloves and masks should deputies have to respond to a call — there is also sanitizer and disinfectant in squad cars, as well, to keep potential arrest transportation clean.

Harvel also noted that deputies might have to be less proactive on patrols than they normally would be to reduce contact with citizens.

While many courthouses in the region have suspended civil court hearings, Hardin County announced that beginning Thursday, the courthouse would be closed to the public entirely, except for emergencies. Similarly, Massac County announced Thursday that many of its courthouse offices would be closed to the public, but would remain available by phone. Those offices are: