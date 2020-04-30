Southern Illinois food pantries distributing food Friday at drive-throughs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Good Samaritan, Murphysboro and Least of the Bretheren food pantries will have drive-through food distribution Friday.

Good Samaritan will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 1 and 15, at 700 S. Oakland St. in Carbondale.

Murphysboro's food pantry will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at 906 N. 14th St.

Least of the Brethren will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at 407 S. Douglas St. in Pinckneyville. No voucher is needed for the regular food pantry, but Friday is also the day to get vouchers for this year's food fairs. The next food fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28. A person will not receive food during the food fair without a voucher.

Second Baptist Church Food Pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. May 7, and every week on Thursdays, at 308 S. Russell St. in Marion.

Donations are welcome and appreciated.