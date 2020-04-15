Southern Illinois food pantries see increased requests due to COVID-19

“Our team on Sunday packed boxes for 150 families and ended up giving out a little less than 100 boxes,” Cherry said.

Requests for food were up initially. He thinks the extra money added to LINK cards may have made a difference on Sunday.

Cherry is concerned that some people who need help don’t know where to turn for necessities like food.

“One of he challenges of this population group is they are not used to being in need and not sure where to go to get help,” Cherry said.

Victory Dream Center just received a delivery of food, enough to last two weeks. They also receive food from nine stores in Carbondale and Marion.

“We have a really nice flow of produce, too,” Cherry said.

The church has a system to get food to people without being in direct contact. Clients line up along the breezeway on the east side of the church. The sidewalk is marked in 6-foot increments to help people stay safe. Food is then passed out the door.

“One thing we want to do is to reach out to the folks who aren’t used to coming to a food pantry,” Cherry said.

Megan Austin, director of Murphysboro Food Pantry, said the pantry has seen an increase.