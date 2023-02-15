CAMBRIA — Just like invisible viruses such as COVID-19, hunger is a hidden pandemic, and like the hungry, those who fight against it often go unnoticed.

Off the main street, tucked away in an old grey building sits the Cambria Food Pantry, an old school converted into a community center. You wouldn't think it, but there are rooms inside filled with food which help feed dozens of Williamson county residents every month, most of whom are senior citizens.

Disability, rental housing, and low and fixed income are a few factors which make food security worse for seniors, according to The State of Senior Hunger, a report made by Feeding America, a non-profit organization which networks food banks all over the country. Seniors in Illinois are among the most vulnerable to food security. In Illinois, 7.1% of the population is food insecure, compared to the nation's best fed, North Dakota, at only 2.9%.

"Seniors with a disability had food insecurity rates over double the rates of seniors without a disability (11.6% and 5.3%, respectively). Living with a disability may lead to higher medical costs, and even at the same income level, people with disabilities are more likely to be food insecure than people without disabilities. As seniors age, they may develop health problems and disabilities, which can make traveling to stores, carrying groceries, and cooking more difficult. Furthermore, without sufficient nutritious food, disabilities and chronic health conditions can worsen and become more severe," the report stated.

"Food insecurity among seniors aged 60 and older living in the United States has a negative impact on their nutrition and health. Poor health can be both a cause and a consequence of food insecurity for seniors. For example, disability and disease contribute to employment instability and income challenges," the report stated.

The report also noted that senior food insecurity is combated by The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), and the Child and Adults Care Food Program (CACFP) at the governmental level. There is also assistance in the charitable sector, too, like traditional pantries.

“This food pantry has been in existence for 45 years,” said Gala Pottorff, Cochair of the Cambria Food Pantry. “It started out with government cheese and commodity peanut butter. You got two items. Then they added butter.” Now, the boxes are full of meat, rice, beans, vegetables, fruit, and, yes, peanut butter. The boxes vary in quantity and variety from month to month, but Pottorff and the Cambria Food Pantry volunteers try to make each of the boxes for the month the same.

“It’s the donations that keep us afloat. We don’t rely solely on St. Louis,” said Pottorff who, along with her faithful team of volunteers, has to ensure about 80 boxes are filled with wholesome and nutritious food for Williamson county residents every third Tuesday of the month. The St. Louis Food Bank helps to supplement the Cambria Food Pantry, but the food boxes are mostly filled by local donors, churches, businesses, and individuals.

Many of the volunteers at the food pantry are elderly, just like the one's they serve.

“Our biggest clientele is the seniors in the area, and they really appreciate having that extra (food),” Pottorff said.

For those who are sixty or over and who meet the income guidelines, Cambria Food Pantry also offers senior food boxes, filled with juice, dry milk, cereal, chicken, vegetables, with even a recipe and crossword thrown in.

With the Cambria regular food boxes and the senior boxes, food needs for seniors are about covered.

“I’ve had people tell me that saves them, with their money they have to spend on doctor bills. We’re not here to feed them every day of the month. We’re here to help them so they have more income for other things," Pottorff said.

COVID-19 may be in the past, but the pandemic of hunger persists, especially for the elderly who feel it most. If you know someone in your neighborhood who you think may be struggling with hunger, chances are there is a food pantry just around the corner, hiding behind some church or fire station doing life-saving work all the same.