A pair of entities are looking to boost businesses in the region by sending Southern Illinoisans on a “goose chase.”

Carbondale Tourism and the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have paired up to encourage residents to visit local destinations and shop the region’s small businesses through the month-long Southern Illinois Goose Chase.

The first-time event is described as a free smartphone app-driven scavenger hunt that will lead participants on a series of “missions.” As tasks are completed – visits to sites or purchases made at indicated businesses – players earn points, competing against other players to win prizes.

Amy Dion, a program coordinator with SIU’s Office of Economic and Regional Development and an adviser at the SBDC, said the joint effort seems to be a perfect fit for both the tourism bureau and the SBDC. In addition to her role at SIU, Dion is on the board of directors for Carbondale Tourism.

“As we were considering things to do as part of National Small Business Week, we thought, ‘Let’s try something different,’ and we realized we could create these missions throughout Southern Illinois that would drive people to small businesses and do some tourism,” Dion said. “It’s a great partnership and we’re trying to mix in tourism activities because as people travel, they’re going to stop at local shops and restaurants, too.”

The chase, which began May 1, has dozens of missions available to players and Dion said more will be added leading up to the May 31 conclusion of the program. Participation is free, but players will need to download the Goosechase app and create an account. The “join code” is BD5E4X and the password is shopsoil.

“It’s all free, you just have to follow through what the tasks say, things like, ‘go to a local restaurant, purchase a meal and upload a picture of your receipt’ or find a particular statue and then send in a photo,” she explained. “It’s really just about building awareness of small businesses in our region.”

Dion said the top point-getter will receive a $300 top prize and anyone who completed five or more missions will be eligible for a prize drawing.

“We just want to remind people to get out and support the local economy. Many of these small businesses are trying their best, but they need traffic. We’re hoping this app encourages people to learn about what’s in their own communities. It is an opportunity to get people out and spending money locally,” Dion said.

More information on the Southern Illinois Goose Chase is available on the SBDC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SIUSBDC.

