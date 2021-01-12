Southern Illinois groups receive state grants for programs that work toward racial healing

Several Southern Illinois organizations have received Healing Illinois grants as part of a state program to work toward racial healing.
Healing Illinois is a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust. The program is designed to distribute $4.5 million grants to organizations across the state to begin or continue the work of racial healing.
Southern Illinois Community Foundation was awarded $118,650. CEO Byram Fager said the foundation will award small grants to other organizations, as well as to continue its Community Conversations series.
When Illinois Department of Human Services announced the round of Healing Illinois grants, Fager thought many small charitable organizations in the region would not be able to meet the program requirements. He approached the program sponsors, IDHS and the Chicago Trust, and they decided to ask SICF to help by distributing smaller grants to organizations within Southern Illinois.
The majority of the group’s award will fund these smaller grants.
A small portion of the funding for SICF will be used to continue its Community Conversations. Fager said at least three more panel discussions are planned to discuss Black Lives Matter and other racial issues. The first discussions were in Marion and Murphysboro, so he expects the next conversations to be in Carbondale and other cities.
To apply for a grant, visit sicf.org and click on the Receive button, then Healing Illinois for more information and to apply.
More information is available at sicf.org or by emailing Fager at byrum@sicf.org or Reba Ourun at reba@sicf.org.
A Gift Of Love Charity Inc. was awarded $8,000 for a project to create a community mural with the theme of healing racial inequities and spark conversation among unlikely friends.
Chastity Mays, assistant director of the charity, said they are asking people in the area to share their stories of racism, then add to the mural. Project Human X will partner with A Gift of Love to create the mural and individual art.
Those who wish to participate should register to share their stories because spots are limited. Suggested topics include racism in education, mass incarceration, racism as mental illness, racial images in religion and racism in the family.
Stories will be filmed each Saturday in February and on March 6. An unveiling of the mural is planned for March 13.
“By mid-April, we expect to show the documentary, and Carbondale Public Library is on board to do that with us,” Mays said.
For additional information, call 618-525-2676 or email giftoflovecharity@live.com.
The Women’s Center Inc. will receive $25,000 to host activities to address the long history of racial disparities in Southern Illinois.
Nancy Maxwell of The Women’s Center said the funding will be used for a variety of activities through March, including virtual conferences, Love Train caravans, history programs, summits, discussions, candidate forums and more.
The next event will be a Martin Luther King Love Train, which starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bonan Business Center in Harrisburg. The caravan will travel from Harrisburg to Ray Fosse Park in Marion and the University Mall in Carbondale before arriving at its final stop, the soccer fields in Murphysboro.
Markers to decorate cars and water and snacks will be provided. A short program is planned at the Murphysboro stop, where there is plenty of room for social distancing. Cars may join at any stop.
“This (an earlier caravan) was one of my favorite events of the year. I just loved it,” Maxwell said.
A Black Health Matters town hall is scheduled for Jan. 21. February programs will include the History of African American Music and the History of Cornrows.
Maxwell said registration for the events will be available on Carbondale Public Library’s website, carbondalepubliclibrary.org.
John R. and Eleanor R. Mitchell Foundation was awarded $6,000 for My House!, a collaborative project to develop a district-wide curriculum for Mount Vernon School District 80 to address racial justice and social equity in a unique way that encourages local school children (and peripheral participants) to celebrate their differences.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078