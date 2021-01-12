Southern Illinois groups receive state grants for programs that work toward racial healing

Several Southern Illinois organizations have received Healing Illinois grants as part of a state program to work toward racial healing.

Healing Illinois is a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust. The program is designed to distribute $4.5 million grants to organizations across the state to begin or continue the work of racial healing.

Southern Illinois Community Foundation was awarded $118,650. CEO Byram Fager said the foundation will award small grants to other organizations, as well as to continue its Community Conversations series.

When Illinois Department of Human Services announced the round of Healing Illinois grants, Fager thought many small charitable organizations in the region would not be able to meet the program requirements. He approached the program sponsors, IDHS and the Chicago Trust, and they decided to ask SICF to help by distributing smaller grants to organizations within Southern Illinois.

The majority of the group’s award will fund these smaller grants.